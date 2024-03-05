The Debate
#ModiKaParivar
PM Modi turns Lalu's barb into blessing, oppn scores another self-goal
The Opposition has predictably served itself a self-goal ahead of the election. In 2014, they called the Prime Minister ‘neech’ and a ‘chaiwala’ which Narendra Modi turned into his political advantage. In 2019, they chanted ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ so loud that by using the phrase ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ the entire BJP rose to the highest-ever tally of crossing 300 easily in the 2019 elections. Now, in 2024 by mocking the Prime Minister as someone who doesn't have a family, they have brought the country together even more to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Prime Minister saying that the entire country is his family-- coining the phrase Modi Ka Parivar. Will #ModiKaParivar be as successful as Main Bhi Chowkidar for the BJP this time as well? Will the asymmetry between the BJP and the Opposition grow even wider and what is now likely to be the final tally of 2024, asks Arnab.
The Opposition has predictably served itself a self-goal ahead of the election. In 2014, they called the Prime Minister ‘neech’ and a ‘chaiwala’ which Narendra Modi turned into his political advantage. In 2019, they chanted ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ so loud that by using the phrase ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ the entire BJP rose to the highest-ever tally of crossing 300 easily in the 2019 elections. Now, in 2024 by mocking the Prime Minister as someone who doesn't have a family, they have brought the country together even more to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Prime Minister saying that the entire country is his family-- coining the phrase Modi Ka Parivar. Will #ModiKaParivar be as successful as Main Bhi Chowkidar for the BJP this time as well? Will the asymmetry between the BJP and the Opposition grow even wider and what is now likely to be the final tally of 2024, asks Arnab.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
4th March 2024
Shehbaz Sharif elected Pakistan's prime minister
4th March 2024
Fresh CCTV Footage Of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Prime Suspect Accessed
4th March 2024
Ronaldo's Al Nassr are ready to play Al Ain
4th March 2024
Nita Ambani Dances To Vishwambhari Stuti At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding
4th March 2024
Spanish woman gang-rape case: 3 accused arrested, brought to Dumka Court
4th March 2024
PM Modi's detailed vision for next 5 years, ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’
3rd March 2024
Shehbaz Sharif 'Selected' Pakistan PM, But Army Still Pulling Strings?
3rd March 2024
First Lady Jill Biden Attacks Donald Trump
3rd March 2024
Ambanis Lavish Bash To Conclude With Akon's Performance
3rd March 2024
Who is Madhavi Latha? BJP's choice to challenge Owaisi in Hyderabad
3rd March 2024
Mother-daughter Duo Nita And Isha Ambani's Viral Dance Performance
3rd March 2024
Hogi Rihanna, Hogi Beyonce, Sadi Ta...: Diljit Lavishes Praise On Bebo
3rd March 2024
Parents-to-be Ranveer-Deepika Groove To Gallan Goodiyaan
3rd March 2024
Akshay Sings Gur Naal Ishq Mitha At Anant Ambani's Pre-wedding Bash
3rd March 2024
Mukesh Ambani Performs Dandiya At Anant's Mela Rouge Bash
3rd March 2024
Inside visuals from Anant-Radhika's Mela Rouge Bash
3rd March 2024
Bill Gates Traditional Avatar at Ambanis Pre-Wedding Bash
2nd March 2024
34 Sitting Minister Retained By BJP In First List For LS Elections 2024
2nd March 2024
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities
2nd March 2024
Rs 5 lakh crore market cap achievable for India
2nd March 2024
Amid Reports Of Vikramaditya Singh In Delhi, CM Sukhu Says ‘All Is Well'
2nd March 2024
Siddaramaiah Assures Action In Bengaluru Blast Case
2nd March 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.