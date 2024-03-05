The Opposition has predictably served itself a self-goal ahead of the election. In 2014, they called the Prime Minister ‘neech’ and a ‘chaiwala’ which Narendra Modi turned into his political advantage. In 2019, they chanted ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ so loud that by using the phrase ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ the entire BJP rose to the highest-ever tally of crossing 300 easily in the 2019 elections. Now, in 2024 by mocking the Prime Minister as someone who doesn't have a family, they have brought the country together even more to back Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Prime Minister saying that the entire country is his family-- coining the phrase Modi Ka Parivar. Will #ModiKaParivar be as successful as Main Bhi Chowkidar for the BJP this time as well? Will the asymmetry between the BJP and the Opposition grow even wider and what is now likely to be the final tally of 2024, asks Arnab.