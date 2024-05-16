Published May 15, 2024 at 11:16 PM IST
#PokIsOurs
Pok pushes back Pakistan, should India intervene? | Debate With Arnab
As the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir rise against the government of Pakistan and the raising inflation in the region, the situation remains tense. Demands for an Indian intervention in the region are on the rise and Arnab Goswami debates what would be the perfect time for India to bring the region back into the fold.
