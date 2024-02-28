The Debate
Published Feb 27, 2024 at 12:07 AM IST
#TheWayanadMess
Congress Vs Left war in open after Rahul Gandhi snubbed over Wayanad
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to leave his Wayanad Parliamentary seat from Kerala. According to sources, Gandhi will contest from two constituencies one from either Karnataka or Telangana and one from Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
