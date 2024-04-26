Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not take part in the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Congress allies have repeatedly disrespected Sanatan Dharma. Even Rahul Gandhi said that Congress had to fight the concept of Shakti in Hindu Dharma. However, now Rahul and his sister Priyanka are planning to visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Arnab says that this 'fancy dress' exercise during the election is not fooling anyone, calling it 'cosmetic Ram Bhakti'.