Published Feb 24, 2024 at 11:05 PM IST
Is INDI running out of options?

Regional parties gain upper hand in INDI | Weekend Debate

With just few days left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the INDI Alliance is trying hard for all the possible options of seat sharing, In a recent announcement the AAP-Congress has sealed a deal on seat-sharing. But it seems like the regional parties has gained an upper than Congress when it comes to seat sharing. Is Congress playing a second fiddle role? 

Assam: Himanta govt scraps Muslim Marriage Act, Is UCC Next?

Videos2 hours ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Muslim Marriage Act

2 hours ago
pm modi in varanasi

PM Modi full speech

8 hours ago
PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 13,000 Crore

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

8 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi on cooperatives

8 hours ago
Union Home Minister Facilitates PM Modi

PM Modi on success of FPO

8 hours ago
US Says Attack on Indian Students 'Unacceptable, Biden Working Hard to Disrupt Such Incidents’

Russia Ukraine war

9 hours ago
UN

UN Chief Roars At Russia

11 hours ago
Shambu Border

What's Next For Farmers?

11 hours ago
Assam Cabinet scraps Muslim Marriage & Divorce Act

Assam Govt's Big Decision

11 hours ago
US Brazil G20 Lula Blinken

Blinken on Brazil

15 hours ago
India accelerates development of indigenous tank engine for Arjun Mark 1A

MSME Defence Expo 2024

15 hours ago
Buddha

Lord Buddha's Relics

15 hours ago
Sandeshkhali LIVE: West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar, who had been staging a sit-in protest outside the police station has claimed that he was heckled by Mamata Banerjee's police officials.

Women safety in WB

15 hours ago
russians pray

Russians At Mahayagya

15 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Arnab Debates

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Shetty Exclusive

a day ago
The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

