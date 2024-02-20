A tyrannical chief minister attacks and even arrests a brave journalist of Republic Bangla as punishment for exposing Sandeshkhali horror in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee won’t arrest the mafia but she will arrest the media without investigation or interrogation. The arrest of a reporter from Republic Bangla is an attempt by Bengal’s TMC government to send a message to the rest of the media that they must fall in line or also face arrest says Arnab Goswami on The Debate.