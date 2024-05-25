Published May 24, 2024 at 12:01 AM IST
#PuneCoverUpExposed
Republic SIT Exposes Pune Police's Blatant Inconsistencies
100 hours have passed since the Super Brat mowed down two innocents. The emboldened accused family has pinned the blame on the ‘driver’. The Super Brat’s mafia-linked grandfather has claimed that a driver was behind the wheels. Republic SIT exposes glaring inconsistencies of Pune police. India supports Republic as we lead Pune VVIP crash expose in tonight’s edition of the Debate With Arnab?
