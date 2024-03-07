×

Published Mar 6, 2024 at 11:01 PM IST
Republic Wins TRP Case, False Charges Collapse In Mumbai Court

After a battle of almost three and a half years, Republic Media Network won the TRP case as a Mumbai court found no evidence against it. The court accepted the application filed by Mumbai Police seeking closure of the TRP case of 2020.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 23:01 IST

Haryana CM promises during 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' program

Videos5 hours ago
Manohar Lal Khattar

CM promises 5,000 drones

5 hours ago
S Jaishankar

Oil Purchase from Russia

5 hours ago
boxer

Pakistan Boxer Absconds

5 hours ago
Anant Ambani

Best Of Anant's Bash

5 hours ago
Among the projects inaugurated is a 109-km-long Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline of Indian Oil, which will provide cleaner cooking fuel to the people of Bihar.

PM Modi Warns Mamta

5 hours ago
Farmers Take Out Tractor Rally Near Yamuna Expressway

Farmers To Resume March

12 hours ago
The Navy successfully rescues 23 crew members, including 13 Indians, from merchant vessels hit by a suspected drone attack by Houthis in the Red Sea.

Navy's Daring Rescue

13 hours ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

Hamas Sexual Violence

13 hours ago
PM Modi Rides underwater Metro

First Underwater Metro

13 hours ago
S Jaishankar

How Did EAM Join Politics

14 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kemmu's Directorial Debut

14 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's Under River Metro

17 hours ago
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine Sunk Russian Ship

17 hours ago
DMK MP A Raja emphasized the importance of Dravidian and Tamil nationalism, rejecting the idea of “Hindu nationalism” on the eve of the consecration ceremony

A Raja sparks Controversy

a day ago
Mamata Banerjee

Sandeshkali Uprising

a day ago
US Airbase in Jordan Drone Attack Joe Biden

Ceasefire In Gaza

a day ago
Manohar Lal Khattar

6th March 2024

Haryana CM promises during 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' program
Videos5 hours ago
S Jaishankar

6th March 2024

Russian Foreign Minister Praises S Jaishankar For His Statements
Videos5 hours ago
boxer

6th March 2024

Pakistan Boxer Zohaib Rasheed Absconds
Videos5 hours ago
kerala man killed in northern israel in hezbollah attack
03:28

5th March 2024

Kerala Man Killed In Hezbollah Missile Attack In Northern Israel
Videosa day ago
