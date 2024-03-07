The Debate
Published Mar 6, 2024 at 11:01 PM IST
#RepublicWinsTRPCase
Republic Wins TRP Case, False Charges Collapse In Mumbai Court
After a battle of almost three and a half years, Republic Media Network won the TRP case as a Mumbai court found no evidence against it. The court accepted the application filed by Mumbai Police seeking closure of the TRP case of 2020.
Published March 6th, 2024 at 23:01 IST
