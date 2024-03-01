English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

The Debate

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
Full Debate
Nation's Sharpest Opinion
Top Moments
Debates Gone Viral
Published Feb 29, 2024 at 1:13 AM IST
#MamataForShahjahan

Shahjahan Sheikh's arrest choreographed to avoid ED, CBI?

Shahjahan has not been arrested, he has surrendered on his own terms. In fact, Shahjahan has not surrendered. It is Mamata Banerjee who has surrendered to Shahjahan. He has 43 criminal cases against him. And yet, Mamata Banerjee stood up and defended this man on the floor of the West Bengal assembly. Today, she didn’t have the guts to expel him. She is scared of Shahjahan because he knows her secrets. If you watch the way Shahjahan strutted into the courtroom, he knows Mamata Banerjee will protect his interests, like he has been protecting her interests. And that is why, he cannot stay in the Bengal Police’s custody. It can’t be allowed, says Arnab

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Pak 'enemy for BJP, not for us': Karnataka Cong leader sparks row

Videos17 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Congress leader BK Hariprasad

BK Harisprasad Sparks Row

17 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Anant's Pre-Wedding

23 minutes ago
Bill Gates

Bill Gates visits India

8 hours ago
Bill Gates

Bill Gates Lauds India

12 hours ago
Jamtara train accident

Jamtara Train Accident

12 hours ago
Paytm

End of road for Paytm

a day ago
Neil Wagner

NZ pacer Wagner in tears

a day ago
Harsh Mahajan ,BJP

Harsh Mahajan's claim

a day ago
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

HP govt to collapse?

a day ago
vikramaditya singh

Vikramaditya resigns

a day ago
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at The Gathering Spot on voting rights and the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure ballot access for Americans

US Elections 2024

a day ago
Rajasthan CM BhajanLal Sharma

'Nation Comes First'

2 days ago
indoor sports hall kashmir

1st Indoor Sports Hall JK

2 days ago
Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar

Raj. Min. on Akbar

2 days ago
sukhvinder singh sukhu

Sukhu Bashes Cross-Voters

2 days ago
CM Yogi honored BJP candidates

BJP wins big

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Congress leader BK Hariprasad

29th February 2024

Pak 'enemy for BJP, not for us': Karnataka Cong leader sparks row
Videos17 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

29th February 2024

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Festivities: All You Need To Know
Videos23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

Congress leader BK Hariprasad
06:31

29th February 2024

Pak 'enemy for BJP, not for us': Karnataka Cong leader sparks row
Videos17 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding
03:41

29th February 2024

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Festivities: All You Need To Know
Videos23 minutes ago
Bill Gates
03:13

29th February 2024

Bill Gates visits India
Videos8 hours ago
Bill Gates
03:21

29th February 2024

Bill Gates Lauds Work Done On Vaccines In India
Videos12 hours ago
Jamtara train accident
03:12

29th February 2024

DRM Chetna Nand Singh Condoles Death Of Two In Jamtara Train Accident
Videos12 hours ago
Paytm
02:17

28th February 2024

Is it the end of the road for Paytm expansion?
Videosa day ago
Neil Wagner
01:11

28th February 2024

NZ pacer Neil Wagner fails to hold back TEARS as he announces retirement
Videosa day ago
Harsh Mahajan ,BJP
03:19

28th February 2024

Harsh Mahajan Claims BJP Will Form Govt In Himachal Soon
Videosa day ago
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
04:11

28th February 2024

Will The Himachal Pradesh Government Collapse Soon?
Videosa day ago
vikramaditya singh
20:05

28th February 2024

Congress Leader Vikramaditya Singh Gets Emotional As He Resigns
Videosa day ago
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at The Gathering Spot on voting rights and the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure ballot access for Americans
03:58

28th February 2024

Kamala Harris Announces Steps To Improve Voter Participation
Videosa day ago
Rajasthan CM BhajanLal Sharma
04:33

28th February 2024

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Says, India Flourished Under PM Modi
Videos2 days ago
indoor sports hall kashmir
03:16

28th February 2024

Kashmir Gets Its First Multi-Purpose Indoor Sports Hall In Kupwara
Videos2 days ago
Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar
03:26

28th February 2024

Rajasthan Min Madan Dilawar Says, ‘Even Uttering Akbar’s Name Is Sin'
Videos2 days ago
sukhvinder singh sukhu
03:40

28th February 2024

CM Sukhu Takes Swipe At Cross-Voters
Videos2 days ago
CM Yogi honored BJP candidates
04:47

27th February 2024

BJP wins big in Rajya Sabha elections, Congress stumped in Himachal
Videos2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
04:20

27th February 2024

Himachal Pradesh govt to fall? Sukku govt in trouble after RS voting
Videos2 days ago
Is Rahul Gandhi Looking For a Safe Seat For 2024?
07:16

27th February 2024

After Wayanad snub from Left, is there a safe seat for Rahul Gandhi?
Videos2 days ago
Celebs
03:25

27th February 2024

Pankaj Udhas Laid To Rest With State Honours - Celebs Pay Tribute
Videos2 days ago
PM Modi
03:18

27th February 2024

PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission
Videos2 days ago
Arvind Kejriwal
03:00

27th February 2024

Kejriwal Admits His Mistake
Videos3 days ago
Yami Gautam
05:13

27th February 2024

Yami Gautam Responds To PM Modi's Big Praise For Her Film 'Article 370'
Videos3 days ago
Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Shooter threaten to Driver
03:18

27th February 2024

Haryana Govt Promises Strict Action Against Killers of Nafe Rathee
Videos3 days ago
CCTV Footage of Killers Chasing INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee
06:46

26th February 2024

INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo