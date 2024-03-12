Published Mar 11, 2024 at 12:03 AM IST
#NothingLikeAgni5
Why India's Agni-5 success has rattled Pakistan and China
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 announced the development of "Mission Divyastra" -- an indigenously developed, landmark weapons system that alters the country's geopolitic and strategic position and significantly changes the situation in southeast Asia. The first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology is also a big message to China and Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 announced the development of "Mission Divyastra" -- an indigenously developed, landmark weapons system that alters the country's geopolitic and strategic position and significantly changes the situation in southeast Asia. The first flight test of the indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology is also a big message to China and Pakistan.