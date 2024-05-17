Published May 16, 2024 at 11:08 PM IST
#GoToAyodhya
Why Is The INDI Alliance Staying Away From Ayodhya Ram Mandir?
Since the construction of the holy Ram Mandir in Ayodhya began, the temple has been at the middle of Opposition’s agenda number one against the Centre. Congress, as well as Samajwadi Party, both allies in INDIA, have avoided a visit to the Ram Temple. The question arises that is the INDI alliance avoiding the Ram Mandir? Are they avoiding the Ram Mandir for minority appeasement? Let Us Debate.
