Published May 2, 2024 at 11:58 PM IST
#VoteJihad
Will Vote Jihad call hurt Congress and INDI Alliance in Lok Sabha polls?
Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece & Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam Khan has appealed for 'vote jihad' in favour of INDI bloc candidate in Farrukhabad. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the issue in his election rallies, will the vote jihad call backfire for Congress and INDI Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections? That's The Debate
