Published Mar 4, 2024 at 11:41 PM IST
#ModiFactorInTamilNadu
Can BJP make inroads in Tamil Nadu under PM Modi?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addressed a rally in Chennai on March 4. This is the Prime Minister's fourth visit to the state in the past three months - a state in which the BJP has traditionally struggled for traction. Will PM Modi's push lead to BJP making some inroads in Tamil Nadu? That's The Debate
