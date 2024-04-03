×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

The Debate

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
Full Debate
Nation's Sharpest Opinion
Top Moments
Debates Gone Viral
Published Apr 2, 2024 at 12:00 AM IST
#BailorTrail

Arnab Asks Where Is The Money Trail? | The Debate

With Sanjay Singh getting out of the jail and the ED not opposing it, the Supreme Court is asking: Where's the money trail? 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 00:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? The Football Coach Who Inspired

Videos3 hours ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Maidaan

Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim?

3 hours ago
Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish

Guardiola's intense chat

4 hours ago
Amar singh chamkila

Who was Chamkila?

11 hours ago
Automakers end FY24 with mixed bag of sales figures

Automakers mixed sales

13 hours ago
Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office

a day ago
Jasleen Royal

Jasleen On Music

a day ago
Bollywood actresses

Female Led Movies At BO

a day ago
Katchatheevu Island

What Jawaharlal Nehru

a day ago
Aadujeevitham

Who Is Najeeb Muhammad?

2 days ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati

Guwahati airport flooded

2 days ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

3 days ago
Bollywood weddings

Secret Celebrity Weddings

3 days ago
Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project

Microsoft and OpenAI

3 days ago
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise

Advisory against pesky

3 days ago
Daniel Balaji

Daniel Balaji Dies At 48

3 days ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Statue

4 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Maidaan

2nd April 2024

Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? The Football Coach Who Inspired
Videos3 hours ago
Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish

2nd April 2024

Pep Guardiola BLAMES camera for his intense chat with Jack Grealish
Videos4 hours ago
Amar singh chamkila

2nd April 2024

Who was Amar Singh Chamkila? Popularly Called 'Elvis Presley Of Punjab'
Videos11 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows3 months ago

Trending Videos

Maidaan
03:02

2nd April 2024

Who Is Syed Abdul Rahim? The Football Coach Who Inspired
Videos3 hours ago
Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish
01:20

2nd April 2024

Pep Guardiola BLAMES camera for his intense chat with Jack Grealish
Videos4 hours ago
Amar singh chamkila
03:41

2nd April 2024

Who was Amar Singh Chamkila? Popularly Called 'Elvis Presley Of Punjab'
Videos11 hours ago
Automakers end FY24 with mixed bag of sales figures
05:27

2nd April 2024

Automakers end FY24 with mixed bag of sales figures
Videos13 hours ago
Weekend Box Office
04:11

1st April 2024

Crew Vs The Goat Life Vs Godzilla X Kong: Everyone's A Box Office Winner
Videosa day ago
Jasleen Royal
17:40

1st April 2024

Jasleen Calls Award Shows Gimmicks, Speaks Out Against Remake Culture
Videosa day ago
Bollywood actresses
03:03

1st April 2024

Biggest Female Led Openers At Box Office
Videosa day ago
Katchatheevu Island
04:34

1st April 2024

What Jawaharlal Nehru Said About Katchatheevu Island Back In 1961
Videosa day ago
Aadujeevitham
03:06

1st April 2024

Who Is Najeeb Muhammad? The Man Who Inspired Aadujeevitham
Videos2 days ago
Assam: Storm in Guwahati
03:56

31st March 2024

Guwahati airport flooded after heavy rainfall causes ceiling collapse
Videos2 days ago
Chance Perdomo
03:09

31st March 2024

Chance Perdomo, Gen V Star, Dies Aged 27
Videos3 days ago
Bollywood weddings
03:03

30th March 2024

Virushka, VicKat, Nickyanka, Saifeena: Hush-hush Celebrity Weddings
Videos3 days ago
Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project
02:11

30th March 2024

Microsoft and OpenAI to collaborate for $100 billion data centre project
Videos3 days ago
Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise
03:34

30th March 2024

Calls warning 'action against misuse' on a rise
Videos3 days ago
Daniel Balaji
03:01

30th March 2024

Daniel Balaji, Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyadu Vilayadu Co-star, Dies Aged 48
Videos3 days ago
Allu Arjun
04:27

29th March 2024

Allu Arjun Poses With His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds In Dubai
Videos4 days ago
Aditi Sidharth
03:07

29th March 2024

Aditi-Siddharth Get Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony
Videos4 days ago
PM Modi & BillGates
03:02

29th March 2024

AI Not Just 'Aai': PM Modi's One-Liner Impresses Bill Gates | Watch
Videos4 days ago
Rumy Alqahtani
03:05

27th March 2024

Rumy Alqahtani Becomes First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia
Videos6 days ago
Natasha Diddee
03:00

27th March 2024

Natasha Diddee aka The Gutless Foodie, Food Blogger, Dies In Pune
Videos6 days ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head
03:14

27th March 2024

Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head
Videos6 days ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed
01:53

27th March 2024

Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed
Videos6 days ago
US new home sales fall in February
01:41

27th March 2024

US new home sales fall in February
Videos6 days ago
Mohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
01:52

27th March 2024

Mohit Sharma responds to Gujurat Titans' loss
Videos6 days ago
Whatsapp logo