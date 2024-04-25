Published Apr 24, 2024 at 11:57 PM IST
#amritpalsingh
Jailed Khalistani Seccessionist Amritpal Singh Ready To Contest Election
Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh to contest as Independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Amritpal Singh’s legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa confirmed that Amritpal Singh will contest as an Independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib seat. According to sources, a mainstream party is considering extending support to Amritpal Singh from outside.
Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh to contest as Independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Amritpal Singh’s legal counsel Rajdev Singh Khalsa confirmed that Amritpal Singh will contest as an Independent candidate from the Khadoor Sahib seat. According to sources, a mainstream party is considering extending support to Amritpal Singh from outside.