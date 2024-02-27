The Debate
#RepublicVsShahjahan
Mamata's excuses exposed, will Sheikh Shah Jahan finally be arrested?
Trinamool Congress has said that the Sheikh Shah Jahan, accused of sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali and missing for over 50 days, would be arrested within a week. Republic will go on reporting about Shah Jahan till Mamata Banerjee is forced to arrest him. The mass rape of the women of Sandeshkhali cannot be forgiven, says Arnab
Trinamool Congress has said that the Sheikh Shah Jahan, accused of sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali and missing for over 50 days, would be arrested within a week. Republic will go on reporting about Shah Jahan till Mamata Banerjee is forced to arrest him. The mass rape of the women of Sandeshkhali cannot be forgiven, says Arnab
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
26th February 2024
INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
26th February 2024
INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV
26th February 2024
'Easily the most special trophy': Klopp on League Cup win
26th February 2024
Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas Dies Due To Prolonged Illness At 72
26th February 2024
Article 370 Movie Review: Yami Starrer Is An Engaging Political Drama
26th February 2024
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Pledges To End Child Marriages
26th February 2024
Veteran Ghazal Singer Pankaj Udhas Dies At 72
26th February 2024
Farmers Take Out Tractor March Near Yamuna Expressway
26th February 2024
Meet The Man Lauded By PM Modi In ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Manshah Khakhi
26th February 2024
25th Vintage And Classic Car Exhibition And Drive In Jaipur
26th February 2024
INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead In Jhajjar
25th February 2024
Days after lunch with PM Modi, MP Ritesh Pandey quits BSP to join BJP
25th February 2024
How Nafe Singh Rathee, Haryana INLD chief, was shot dead in Jhajjar
25th February 2024
PM Modi interacts with 'Drone Didi' on 'Mann Ki Baat'
25th February 2024
Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Bahadurgarh
25th February 2024
PM Modi goes underwater to offer prayers at Lord Krishna's Dwarka city
25th February 2024
Margot, Selena, Others Lead Celebrity Fashion Brigade At SAG Awards 2024
25th February 2024
PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug Menace
25th February 2024
India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon
25th February 2024
PM Modi Performs Darshan And Pooja at Shri Byet Dwarkadhish Temple
25th February 2024
Election Commission Determined To Conduct Inducement-Free Polls
25th February 2024
PM Modi Gives India Its Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge, Sudarshan Setu
25th February 2024
Thousands Gather in Israel’s Tel Aviv Demanding Release Of Hostages
24th February 2024
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.