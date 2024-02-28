Published Feb 26, 2024 at 12:45 AM IST
#RepublicVsShahjahan
Mamata's excuses exposed, will Sheikh Shah Jahan finally be arrested?
Trinamool Congress has said that the Sheikh Shah Jahan, accused of sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali and missing for over 50 days, would be arrested within a week. Republic will go on reporting about Shah Jahan till Mamata Banerjee is forced to arrest him. The mass rape of the women of Sandeshkhali cannot be forgiven, says Arnab
