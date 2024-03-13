Will CAA Survive Legal Challenge As Opposition Takes Legal Route? | The Debate The battle lines have been drawn as the Narendra Modi government moved to notify the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. While the government has repeatedly said that the CAA rules won't affect Muslims in India, the opposition has been spreading fear and misinformation over the issue. They are set to challenge the law in the courts as well. Will the CAA withstand the legal challenge? That's The Debate