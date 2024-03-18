Advertisement

A recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed that about 90 per cent of the women had taken at least one girls' trip in the past. Also, 44 per cent of women plan on going out with their girl gang in 2024.

File photo of an all-girls trip | Image: Unsplash

OnePoll survey's data on an all-girls trip

For many women, an all-girls trip is not just a vacation. 48 per cent women said that it gives them a chance to get away from day-to-day worries,

32 per cent take it as a chance to try new foods, 43 per cent look forward to delving into new experiences, and 30 per cent are keen on discovering new places. 89 per cent even claimed that an all-girls getaway is a way to celebrate their friendships.

Travel guide for all-girls trip

If you are someone who is planning an all girls trip, here are a few things that you must consider.

Choosing the destination : First priority while picking a place should be your safety. After then, make sure you keep in mind the interests of your group when selecting a destination for your all-girls trip. Maybe you can curate an interesting game for choosing the destination or follow your regular chit system.

Pack smart and stylish : Not just for an all-girls trip, but wherever you go, make sure you pack light and smart. Ensure you keep travel essentials like sunscreen, sunglasses, comfortable shoes, and a reusable water bottle.

Safety comes first : Prioritise safety and mindfulness at all times. Stick together as a group, especially when you venture out to unfamiliar areas. Be aware of your surroundings.

A reunion is always a good idea: As the trip comes to an end, you can lay key points for your next adventure together. It can be a reunion trip or maybe a weekend staycation.