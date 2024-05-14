Advertisement

Nestled in the heart of India, Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, offers a unique blend of picturesque landscapes, rich history, and vibrant street life. If you only have 24 hours to explore this fascinating city, here's how you can make the most of your time.

Morning: Explore the heritage

Start your day early with a visit to the historic Bhojeshwar Temple. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this 11th-century temple showcases ancient Indian architectural brilliance with its magnificent stone dome and intricate carvings.

Next, head to the Bharat Bhavan, a multi-arts complex located by the Upper Lake, just in time to catch a morning performance or explore its art galleries. Don’t miss the Tribal Museum, which celebrates the rich indigenous cultures of the region through an array of exhibits.

Advertisement

Image credit : Unsplash

Image credit : Unsplash

Afternoon: Enjoy the local cuisine and crafts

For lunch, treat yourself to local delicacies at Manohar Dairy and Restaurant. Savor dishes like poha-jalebi, Bhopali kebabs, or a hearty thali, which offers a taste of the city's culinary diversity.

Advertisement

Post-lunch, make your way to the Chowk Bazaar, a bustling marketplace in the old city area. Here, you can shop for traditional crafts, exquisite fabrics, and unique souvenirs. Be sure to check out the famous Bhopali batua (a small, embroidered purse) and locally crafted silver jewellery.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Evening: Relax by the lakes

Conclude your day at Upper lake, an artificial lake created by King Bhoj in the 11th century. Enjoy a peaceful boat ride at sunset, offering a serene end to a bustling day. Alternatively, you can visit Van Vihar National Park, located on the lake's edge, which is a hybrid between a zoo and a national park, housing numerous species in a near-natural habitat.

Bhopal, with its charming mix of old and new, offers visitors a rich tapestry of experiences, all within 24 hours. Whether you're a history buff, nature lover, or foodie, Bhopal promises a memorable journey through the heart of India.