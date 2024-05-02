Advertisement

India, a land of natural landscapes and diverse wildlife, has a plethora of green escapades, dreamy beaches to heavenly mountains, that would entice any travellers exploring India's unperturbed beauty. Here’s a quick look at guide these tourist attractions in India that promise an unforgettable experiences for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Jim Corbett National Park serves as a sanctuary for the majestic Bengal tiger. Visitors can enjoy jungle safaris and nature walks, surrounded by an ecosystem that supports elephants, leopards, and over 600 species of birds. This park blends adventure with the serene beauty of nature.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

A UNESCO World Heritage Site in Northeast India, Kaziranga is critical for the survival of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. Its vast expanses of grasslands and wetlands also provide habitat for tigers and elephants, making it a crucial area for conservation efforts and a phenomenal spot for wildlife observation.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Located between the Aravali and Vindhya mountain ranges, Ranthambore is celebrated for its thriving tiger population. The park’s dramatic landscape is dotted with ancient temples and forts, offering visitors a picturesque setting to view wildlife, including tigers, leopards, and sloth bears.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala

Situated in the Western Ghats, Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary is a biodiversity hotspot, featuring lush landscapes and a rich array of wildlife. Boat safaris on Periyar Lake are popular, giving tourists a chance to see elephants, tigers, and numerous bird species in their natural settings.

Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

In the Ganges-Brahmaputra delta lies the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Known for its Royal Bengal tigers, the area is also home to unique species such as saltwater crocodiles and Gangetic dolphins, offering a distinctive wildlife experience.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Valley of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand

This UNESCO World Heritage Site is famed for its enchanting alpine meadows and vibrant floral displays. Each monsoon season, the valley bursts into a riot of colors with the blooming of diverse wildflowers, attracting nature lovers and trekkers keen to explore its scenic trails and breathtaking vistas.

