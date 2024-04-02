×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Are You A Coffee Lover? Then Check Out These Dream Destinations For Best Experience

If you are a coffee lover and want to explore such places then step into the captivating realm of these countries' coffee blossom season.

A representaive image.
Image:Unsplash
The blossoming of flowers signals the transition from winter to spring, a time of renewal and rejuvenation. While this phenomenon is celebrated in various forms across different cultures, one particularly enchanting manifestation is the coffee blossom season. Across the globe, the landscape undergoes a remarkable transformation as delicate white flowers adorn the coffee plantations. So if you are a coffee lover and want to explore such places then step into the captivating realm of these countries' coffee blossom season, where the landscape transforms into a stunning canvas adorned with delicate white flowers.

Brazil

The country produces a staggering 2.68 million metric tonnes of coffee per year. As a nation, it’s been topping the pops as the world’s leading coffee producer for 150 years! Brazil's climate, boasting the right levels of sunlight and rainfall, and low elevation, is perfect for growing Arabica and Robusta beans. For the unversed, Brazil coffee is known for its creamy body, low acidity and subtle bittersweet rich chocolate and caramel taste, making it the perfect base for making great flavoured coffees. So if you are a coffee lover then this country should be at the top of your list, where you can experience tasty coffee.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Vietnam

Vietnam is the second most exporter of coffee after rice. Coffee was introduced to Vietnam by former French Colonialists in the 1800s to the Buôn Ma Thuột region. Here, one can find robusta coffee beans which are known for their bitterness and low acidity, making them perfect for instant coffee.

Colombia

Situated in South America, Colombia offers perfect terrain and climate, to produce Arabica beans. The beans have nutty aromas with a hint of citrus acidity, delivering a mild flavour and subtle sweetness.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Indonesia

Coffee cultivation in Indonesia dates back to the late 1600s during the Dutch colonial period. Here, Java coffee is very famous as it has matured woody and earthy flavours with rich, full body and sweet acidity.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)
(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

India

India is often thought of as a tea-producing country, however, in reality, it has been coffee. The country has been producing coffee since the 1600s during the reign of the Mughal empire, while tea didn’t arrive until the 1800s. The country is famous for its Arabica coffee, grown mostly in the southern Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. The coffee beans are exposed to monsoon conditions for a unique depth and character.

