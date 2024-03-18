×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Australia Travel: Most Picturesque Beaches To Visit

If your a beach lover, Australia is your paradise. Its clean and beautiful beaches are very popular among foreign travellers and locals.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Australia Beaches
Australia Beaches | Image:Unsplash
Australia, the island nation surrounded by the South Pacific, Indian, and Southern Oceans, boasts of a spectacular coastline. Renowned for some of the most pristine and naturally stunning beaches globally, deciding on the most beautiful spot along this vast stretch is a formidable task. Annually, tourism agencies take on the challenge of highlighting the country's top sandy wonders, a decision that’s anything but simplistic given the presence of 10,685 beaches in Australia.

For 2024, the spotlight shines on a select few that stand out for their unique charm, from secluded surfing coves to vast stretches of luminescent white sand, including a bay with a poignant history now recognised as the country's top beach.

Vivonne Bay Beach

On South Australia’s Kangaroo Island, Vivonne Bay Beach captivates with its untouched beauty. The lack of development only adds to its appeal, offering an idyllic stretch of sand and clear waters teeming with marine life, all backed by the extensive Vivonne Bay Conservation Park.

Image credit: Unsplash

Whitehaven Beach

Queensland’s iconic Whitehaven Beach in the Whitsunday Islands is celebrated for its dazzling white sand that seamlessly blends with crystal-clear waters. Accessible via a variety of cruises or a short boat ride from Hamilton Island, it remains a symbol of Queensland's natural allure.

Image credit: Unsplash

Bells Beach

Along Victoria’s Great Ocean Road lies Bells Beach, a surfers' paradise known for hosting the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach competition. Surrounded by rock cliffs, it provides stunning views of the surf below.

Hyams Beach

In New South Wales, Jervis Bay’s Hyams Beach is famed for its incredibly white sand, making it a rival to the Whitsundays. This secluded haven is a meeting point for the ocean, national park, and native wildlife.

Wineglass Bay

Tasmania’s Wineglass Bay, nestled in Freycinet National Park, boasts a pristine curved beach with crystal-clear waters. While accessible by foot, the view from the lookout above offers a breathtaking perspective of this natural wonder.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 22:44 IST

Whatsapp logo