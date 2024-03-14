×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: No Arrangement For VIP Darshan, Clarifies Trust

The Mandir management made it clear that any fees for special darshan might be a fraud or scam and the Temple does not allow VIP darshan.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has issued a statement saying that there is no special VIP visit for anyone and paying for special passes might be a scam or fraud attempt. “There is no arrangement for special darshan by paying a certain fee or through any special pass at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. If you ever hear about paying for Darshan, it might be a scam attempt. The Mandir management has no connection to this”, reads the statement by the trust.

When can devotees visit the temple?

According to the post on X by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, “Devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan from 6:30 AM to 9:30 PM. The entire process from entry to exit after Darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely simple and convenient. Typically, devotees can have a smooth Darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar within 60 to 75 minutes.”

  • According to the post on X, here are some guidelines for devotees
  • Devotees are advised to leave their mobile phones, footwear, purses, etc., outside the Mandir premises for their convenience and to save time.
  • Please do not bring flowers, garlands, prasad, etc., to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.
  • Entry for Mangala Aarti at 4 AM, Shringar Aarti at 6:15 AM, and Shayan Aarti at 10 PM is possible only with an entry pass. No entry passes required for other Aartis.
  • Information such as the devotee's name, age, Aadhar card, mobile number, and city is required for the entry pass.
  • This entry pass can also be obtained from the website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The entry pass is free of charge.
File photo of Ayodhya Ram Mandir | X

Lakhs of devotees are visiting daily

Since the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January, devotees from across the country have been excited and overjoyed to witness the divinity themselves. And hundreds of thousands of devotees are also visiting the temple daily. In a statement, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said on X, “The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is witnessing an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily.”

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is accessible to all

File photo of Ayodhya Ram Mandir | X

Wheelchairs are available in the Mandir for the elderly and differently-abled. These wheelchairs are intended solely for use within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir premises, not for Ayodhya city or any other Mandir. There is no rental fee for the wheelchair, but a nominal fee is to be given to the young volunteer assisting with the wheelchair.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anurag Thakur

18 OTT Platforms Banned

a few seconds ago
FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

3 minutes ago
PM Modi's Defence Reforms

India's defence reforms

7 minutes ago
Houses

Vistry to build homes

7 minutes ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

9 minutes ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

11 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

13 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

15 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

18 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

19 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

20 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

21 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

21 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

22 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

24 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

26 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News5 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo