Ayodhya Ram Mandir: No Arrangement For VIP Darshan, Clarifies Trust

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has issued a statement saying that there is no special VIP visit for anyone and paying for special passes might be a scam or fraud attempt. “There is no arrangement for special darshan by paying a certain fee or through any special pass at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. If you ever hear about paying for Darshan, it might be a scam attempt. The Mandir management has no connection to this”, reads the statement by the trust.

When can devotees visit the temple?

According to the post on X by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, “Devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan from 6:30 AM to 9:30 PM. The entire process from entry to exit after Darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely simple and convenient. Typically, devotees can have a smooth Darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar within 60 to 75 minutes.”

According to the post on X, here are some guidelines for devotees

Devotees are advised to leave their mobile phones, footwear, purses, etc., outside the Mandir premises for their convenience and to save time.

Please do not bring flowers, garlands, prasad, etc., to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Entry for Mangala Aarti at 4 AM, Shringar Aarti at 6:15 AM, and Shayan Aarti at 10 PM is possible only with an entry pass. No entry passes required for other Aartis.

Information such as the devotee's name, age, Aadhar card, mobile number, and city is required for the entry pass.

This entry pass can also be obtained from the website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The entry pass is free of charge.

Lakhs of devotees are visiting daily

Since the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on 22nd January, devotees from across the country have been excited and overjoyed to witness the divinity themselves. And hundreds of thousands of devotees are also visiting the temple daily. In a statement, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said on X, “The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is witnessing an average of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily.”

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is accessible to all

Wheelchairs are available in the Mandir for the elderly and differently-abled. These wheelchairs are intended solely for use within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir premises, not for Ayodhya city or any other Mandir. There is no rental fee for the wheelchair, but a nominal fee is to be given to the young volunteer assisting with the wheelchair.