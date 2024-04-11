Advertisement

India's fascination with snakes has evolved from mere charmed mystique to a deep-seated appreciation, drawing tourists and researchers alike. With over 3,000 snake species worldwide, their diverse colours and patterns continue to mesmerise wildlife enthusiasts. While some snakes evoke fear among people, many of them while looking deadly are harmless, and awe-inspiring. For those intrigued by the way of the wild, India allows you to explore some remarkable snake parks, which continue to offer a sneak-peak into these creatures' daily life in their natural habitats.

Parassinkkadavu snake park

Nestled in Kerala's Kannur district, Parassinikkadavu Snake Park is a must-visit for every wildlife enthusiast visiting India. Dedicated to conserving all snake species, this snake park offers a chance to observe numerous non-venomous snakes in their natural environment. From cobras to pythons and vipers, the park offers an immersive experience with these fascinating reptiles.

Guindy snake park

Established in 1972, Guindy Snake Park in Chennai is a pioneer in India's herpetological landscape. Home to 29 snake species, including the saw-scaled viper and Russell's viper, it also houses various tortoises, crocodiles, and Indian lizards, offering a comprehensive wildlife encounter.

Katraj snake Park

Located within Pune's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Katraj Snake Park aims to educate and dispel superstitions about snakes. With 22 snake species, including cobras and pythons, the park offers close encounters and educational programmes, enhancing awareness about snake conservation.

Bannerghatta snake park

Forming part of the Bannerghatta National Park near Bengaluru, this park boasts a diverse reptile collection. Home to various snakes and other reptiles, it provides a chance to explore these creatures amidst the national park's natural beauty, showcasing Karnataka's rich biodiversity.

These snake parks in India offer not only a peek into the fascinating world of snakes but also a deeper appreciation for wildlife conservation. Whether you're a wildlife enthusiast or a curious traveler, these parks promise an unforgettable experience with nature's slithering wonders.