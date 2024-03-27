Advertisement

Navigating the plethora of options for a weekend in London can often seem as daunting as choosing what to binge-watch next. Yet, the capital city's eclectic mix of activities offers something for everyone, from budget-friendly explorations to indulgent experiences. Here’s a curated list of unique London adventures that promise a memorable weekend, no matter your preferences.

A gourmet journey on Victoria Line

Embark on a culinary adventure with Supperclub Tube, where dining takes place inside a cozy, repurposed Victoria Line tube carriage. This intimate setting, accommodating just 36 guests, is the stage for a Latin America-inspired six-course tasting menu crafted by the talented Head Chef Bea. Starting with a vibrant tomato and chipotle soup and progressing through dishes like lime cured cod and Cuban style shredded brisket, the journey culminates in a dessert of corn and passion fruit cake. Advance booking is essential for this sought-after experience, offering the choice of private or communal dining.

Discover Old Spitalfields Market

Beat the crowds with an early visit to Old Spitalfields Market, a treasure trove of diverse offerings from coffee to unique fashion finds. Begin your exploration with a coffee from Climpson & Sons or a chai from Chai Guys, followed by a gourmet sandwich from Crunch. For those seeking a sit-down meal, 65a serves up French-inspired delicacies. The market's vibrant atmosphere is matched only by its variety, ensuring there's something for every taste.

Experience the charm of Marylebone Village

For a dose of festive spirit, venture to Marylebone Village, a haven for independent brands and cozy pubs like The Coach Makers Arms. The area dazzles with Christmas lights crafted from recycled bottles, while boutiques such as Aesop and Lululemon offer perfect gift ideas. Culinary delights await at Cavita and Lina Stores, making Marylebone Village an ideal spot for a December Saturday.

Dance the night away at drumsheds

Music enthusiasts won't want to miss the chance to visit Drumsheds, the evolution of the iconic Printworks nightclub. This venue, set in a former IKEA warehouse, hosts a variety of events from day raves to private parties. Known for its vibrant techno and music scene, Drumsheds is a must-visit for those looking to immerse themselves in London's nightlife culture.