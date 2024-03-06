×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Best Boating Destinations In India - Ferry Rides You Would Love To Get On Board With

These Indian destinations will give you the perfect boating experience. From Chilika to Kerala - which places make it to the list?

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ganga Ghat in Varanasi
Ganga Ghat in Varanasi | Image:Unsplash
What do you imagine when you think of a serene, peaceful and breat-takingly beautiful boat ride? Calm water, greenery, beautiful birds, golden sunset or sunrise and a story - a story that sucks you in. Luckily, like everything else, India also has boating destinations that tick every single bullet point in this list. If you're looking to embark on a memorable boating trip in India, here are some must-visit destinations that promise an unforgettable experience:

Chilika Lake, Odisha

Located in the picturesque state of Odisha, Chilika Lake is the largest coastal lagoon in India and a paradise for nature lovers and birdwatchers. Spread across an area of over 1,100 square kilometers, this brackish water lake is home to a rich biodiversity, including migratory birds, dolphins, and diverse aquatic flora and fauna. Visitors can enjoy boat rides across the tranquil waters of Chilika Lake, soaking in breathtaking views of the surrounding mangrove forests, fishing villages, and picturesque islands like Nalabana and Kalijai.

Chilika Lake in Odisha | Image: Unsplash

Sundarbans, West Bengal

The Sundarbans, located in the delta region of West Bengal, is the largest mangrove forest in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This vast and biodiverse ecosystem is home to the iconic Royal Bengal Tiger, as well as numerous other wildlife species, including crocodiles, deer, and a variety of bird species. Boating excursions in the Sundarbans offer visitors a chance to explore its winding waterways, dense mangrove forests, and tranquil creeks, providing glimpses of its rich flora and fauna in their natural habitat.

Kollam Backwaters, Kerala

The backwaters of Kerala are renowned worldwide for their mesmerising beauty and unique ecosystem. Stretching over 900 kilometers along the Arabian Sea coast, the Kerala backwaters consist of a network of interconnected canals, rivers, lakes, and lagoons, flanked by lush greenery and swaying palm trees. Visitors can embark on a leisurely houseboat cruise or traditional kettuvallam ride through the backwaters, passing by quaint villages, verdant paddy fields, and serene coconut groves. Alleppey, Kumarakom, and Kollam are some of the popular starting points for backwater cruises in Kerala.

Backwaters in Kerala | Image: Unsplash

Ganga Ghats, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, is synonymous with spirituality, culture, and tradition. The ghats along the banks of the sacred Ganges River are a focal point of life in Varanasi, where pilgrims gather to perform rituals, bathe in the holy waters, and witness mesmerizing evening aarti ceremonies. Boating along the Ganges River offers a unique perspective of Varanasi's ancient ghats, temples, and bustling riverside activity, providing an immersive experience of the city's rich cultural heritage and spiritual significance.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

