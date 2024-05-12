BTS Members And Their Favourite Travel Destinations

Advertisement

If you haven't heard of BTS yet, you might be living under a giant stone. The Bangtan Boys, or BTS, are a well-known Korean music band consisting of seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. As global stars, they love traveling to meet their devoted fanbase, known as the BTS Army, and to host concerts. Despite their busy schedules, BTS members make time to relax and rejuvenate together. Here are some of their favourite travel destinations that you should consider visiting at least once in your lifetime:

New Zealand

New Zealand stands out as one of the world's most unique destinations, captivating visitors with its natural beauty. Its lush landscapes and pristine wilderness are truly breathtaking.

New Zealand | Image: Freepik

Chicago

Known as the most populous city in the US, Chicago is renowned for its rich culture and impressive architecture. It goes by many nicknames, including the Windy City, City of Big Shoulders, the Second City, the White City, and the City That Works. BTS members J-Hope and Jungkook have expressed their admiration for Chicago multiple times.

Japan

Famous for its cutting-edge technology and innovation, Japan is also beloved by the BTS gang. From relaxing onsen hot springs to captivating Kabuki performances, Japan offers a diverse array of experiences. Traditional arts, exquisite flower arrangements, and serene tea ceremonies are just a few of Japan's renowned attractions. The Bangtan boys have released numerous songs in Japanese, some of which have surpassed 1 million in sales.

Japan | Image: Freepik

Paris

Known as the most romantic city on Earth, Paris attracts millions of tourists every year. Its iconic landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral, and the Louvre, provide picturesque settings for romantic walks. BTS member Jimin has often shared his love for Paris in his vacation vlogs.

Hawaii

BTS members J-Hope and V had a memorable vacation in Hawaii, enjoying its towering volcanic peaks and stunning natural beauty. Hawaii offers a wealth of adventurous experiences, from hiking to scenic vistas to immersing oneself in the local culture.