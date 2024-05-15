Advertisement

International Day of Families, celebrated every May 15, emphasises the importance of family in our lives and society. It's a day dedicated to recognizing the critical role families play in shaping individuals and addressing issues impacting families globally. This year, why not mark the occasion with a trip that brings everyone closer together? Here are five family-friendly destinations to consider for a memorable outing:

Goa: A family getaway by the beach

While Goa is famed as a friends' hangout spot, it's equally delightful for families. From leisurely cycling along scenic routes to relaxing on its sun-kissed beaches, Goa offers a versatile setting for family fun. Enjoy the coastal cuisine or partake in water sports that cater to all ages, making it an ideal spot for a family vacation.

Image credit: Unsplash

Darjeeling: The queen of hills

Known affectionately as the "Queen of Hills," Darjeeling is more than just a stunning hill station. Explore its charming streets, taste the famous momos, and venture to nearby Kalimpong and Mirik for a full family adventure. The breathtaking views and cool climate make it a perfect retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Image credit: Unsplash

Kochi: A blend of history and culture

In Kerala, Kochi offers families a mix of cultural and historical experiences. Visit the ancient Dutch Palace at Fort Kochi, stroll through the aromatic spice markets of Mattanchery, and soak in the vibrant local lifestyle. Kochi’s rich history and warm community feel provide a learning and leisure vacation for families.

Ooty: Mountains and coffee at sunset

In Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, Ooty promises picturesque landscapes and tranquil mountain views. Families can enjoy the cooler climate while sipping coffee and watching stunning sunsets. Its scenic beauty and peaceful environment are perfect for families looking to relax and reconnect with nature.

Andamans: Exotic islands for family exploration

A short flight from the mainland, the Andaman Islands offer an exotic escape with spectacular beaches and rich tribal history. The crystal-clear waters and sandy beaches provide a fantastic backdrop for a range of activities suitable for all ages, from snorkeling to simply relaxing on the beach.

These destinations offer a variety of experiences that can enhance family bonds and create lasting memories. Whether it’s the beach, the hills, or cultural sites, each location promises a unique way to celebrate International Day of Families.

