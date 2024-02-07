Advertisement

If you are about to get married, you have probably already trawled through all the recent celebrity weddings to create a mood board for your own. India, with its majestic palaces and forts, sets the stage for breathtaking celebrity weddings, blending tradition with charm. Let's dive into some of the most stunning wedding venues, adorned with awe-inspiring architecture and lush surroundings, where celebrities have celebrated their weddings.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s royal affair at Suryagarh Jaisalmer

In February 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra chose the picturesque Suryagarh Jaisalmer in Rajasthan for their three-day destination wedding. Architect Ravi Kumar Gupta & Associates crafted this sandstone oasis in 2010, drawing inspiration from 200-year-old Jaisalmer architecture. With eight categories of rooms, including lavish suites and havelis, the venue boasts indoor and al fresco wedding spaces like the Central Courtyard and The Bawdi, a traditional stepwell-esque setting.

Hardik Pandya and Natassa Stankovicc Pandya’s Grand Celebration at Raffles Udaipur

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natassa Stankovicc Pandya renewed their vows at the decadent Raffles Udaipur. This five-star property, standing on a 21-acre private island in Udai Sagar lake, is a splendid fusion of English country estate and Rajasthan’s royal heritage, designed by architect Clive Gray. The 101 rooms and suites, blending East-West aesthetics, offer contemporary comforts and state-of-the-art gadgets, making it a dreamy destination for multi-cultural white weddings and Hindu pheras.

ViKat’s regal Union at Six Senses Fort Barwara

Rajasthan witnessed the #ViKat wedding in December 2021, as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a 700-year-old citadel-turned-hotel in Sawai Madhopur. Architect Parul Zaveri transformed the fort into one of India’s most glamorous destinations, blending old-world charm with modern luxury. The 48 suites, ranging from 753sqft to 3,014sqft, provide an enchanting backdrop to the union of two hearts.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas captivated the world and our social media feeds in late 2018. The couple walked down the aisle at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Built between 1928 and 1943, it is now expertly managed by the Taj Group as one of the finest wedding venues in India. Once the largest private residence in the world, today it is the principal home of Maharaja Gaj Singh and Maharani Hemalata Rajye. It features Indo-Saracenic Art Deco architecture, 26 acres of lush gardens with dancing peacocks, and a plethora of indoor spaces.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding at The Taj Mahal Palace

The iconic property in Colaba, Mumbai needs no introduction. Opened in 1903, The Taj Mahal Palace has a distinguished history, having welcomed many eminent guests, from presidents to Maharajas. The hotel, with over 500 rooms and suites, oozes luxury the moment you step in. The celebrated grand ballroom has been the venue of many memorable weddings including actor and the tenth Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s. In 2020, south star Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu here.

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani’s wedding at Shiv Niwas Palace

Actor Raveena Tandon married director Anil Thadani in a fit-for-a-princess celebration at Shiv Niwas Palace in Udaipur. Part of the City Palace that’s considered the crowning jewel of the city, the spectacular Shiv Niwas Palace was built at the turn of the 20th century as a private residence by Maharana Fateh Singh. Perched by the banks of Lake Pichola, the crescent-shaped palace rises majestically to showcase its Rajput architecture. Shiv Niwas Palace has hosted royalty from across the world, including Queen Elizabeth II and also Jacqueline Kennedy on her famed visit to India in 1962. Tandon made her way to the mandap in a 100-year-old doli that had once carried the Queen of Mewar.

These celebrity-endorsed wedding venues showcase the rich tapestry of India's heritage, providing an enchanting backdrop for couples seeking a regal touch to their special day.

