Published 09:15 IST, October 27th 2024
Tourists Flock To Witness Unobstructed Night Sky From Mexico's Joya-La Barreta Park
Joya-La Barreta Ecolopark sitting at about 8,520 feet (2,600 meters) above sea level on the outskirts of Queretaro gives unobstructed access to the night sky.
- Travel News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
People engage in a star-garzing, comet show at at Joya-La Barreta ecological park in Queretaro, Mexico. | Image: AP
Advertisement
09:14 IST, October 27th 2024