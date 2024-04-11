×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

Chatpal, Shoja: Offbeat Alternatives For An Indian Summer Escape

Have a look at offbeat destinations to visit this summer In India rather than international destinations such as Rome, Paris, and Madrid.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Summer travel
Summer travel | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As the warmth of summer blankets the landscape, travelers often yearn for the cultural richness and scenic beauty of destinations like Paris, Rome, and Barcelona. Yet, India, with its diverse terrain and rich heritage, offers a splendid array of lesser-known gems that promise an equally captivating experience. For those adventurers seeking tranquility away from the bustling crowds, here are some of India's best off-the-beaten-path summer retreats to consider for your next journey.

Chatpal 

In the serene Shangus district of Kashmir Valley lies Chatpal, a secluded haven ideal for those seeking peace or a romantic escape. Its pristine rivers and verdant meadows offer a perfect backdrop for solitude.

Askot 

Near the Indo-Nepal border, Askot is nestled within the Himalayas, showcasing diverse forest ecosystems and a wildlife sanctuary, making it a must-visit for nature enthusiasts.

Shoja

Shoja, a hidden treasure in the Himachal valley, becomes a secluded paradise in May and June. With its untouched beauty, snow-capped mountains, and valleys, Shoja is a dream for seekers of tranquility.

Imag credit: Unsplash
Imag credit: Unsplash

Munisiyari

Munisiyari, set in Uttarakhand's Kumaon Hills, has caught the eye of offbeat travel bloggers. Its proximity to the majestic Panchachuli Peaks offers trekkers a breathtaking experience approximately 278km from Kathgodam.

Nelliyampathy

Nelliyampathy, about a hundred kilometers from Coimbatore in Kerala, offers a lush landscape filled with tea and coffee estates, cardamom plantations, fruit orchards, and waterfalls, rivaling popular destinations like Wayanad and Munnar.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Khajjar

For those who enjoy quiet reflection or adrenaline-fueled activities, Khajjiar in Himachal Pradesh caters to both. This destination allows visitors to indulge in zorbing, paragliding, or simply relax in its tranquil temples.

 

Kemmangundi 

Kemmangundi in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district is a scenic marvel. It offers everything from rugged mountains and water bodies to sprawling meadows and breathtaking vistas of sunsets and sunrises.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 23:37 IST

