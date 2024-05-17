Advertisement

In a bid to invigorate its tourism sector, China has announced plans to allow visa-free entry for foreign tour groups arriving via cruise ships. The initiative, effective from May 15, aims to bolster international visitor numbers and stimulate inbound travel, which has seen sluggish growth in recent times.

National Immigration Administration's new policy

Under the new policy by the National Immigration Administration, foreign tour groups arriving on cruise vessels will be granted entry and permitted to stay in China for up to 15 days without requiring a visa. This move seeks to streamline travel procedures and promote cultural exchanges between China and other nations.

Designated ports such as Shanghai, Dalian, Qingdao, and Haikou will serve as gateways for disembarking tour groups. Organized by domestic travel agencies, these groups will have the opportunity to explore coastal provinces and major cities like Beijing.

This visa-free entry policy aims not only to bolster the cruise industry but also to attract a larger influx of international tourists to China. It serves as a convenient avenue for fostering cross-cultural interactions and promoting mutual understanding.

Currently, China hosts approximately 21 international cruise ships annually, ferrying passengers to destinations including Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea. In 2023 alone, the country recorded 1,07,000 passenger trips via cruise ships, signaling a growing interest in maritime tourism within the region, as per media reports.

However, amid economic challenges and subdued travel demand in Asia's largest economy, China may encounter difficulties in attracting overseas visitors. For instance, Qantas Airways Ltd., an Australian airline, recently halted flights between Sydney and Shanghai due to low demand for travel between Australia and China, redirecting its focus to destinations like Singapore and Bengaluru, India.