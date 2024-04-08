Advertisement

Tucked away in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, the Chopta-Tungnath trek is an enriching journey with breathtaking views of the majestic Himalayas, dense forests, and charming meadows. This trek is not only known for its natural beauty but also for its spiritual significance, as it leads to the revered Tungnath temple, one of the highest Shiva temples in the world. Here's a complete guide to help you plan your Chopta-Tungnath trekking adventure.

Best time to go

The best time to go for the Chopta-Tungnath trek is during the summer months, from April to June, and the post-monsoon season, from September to November. During these months, the weather is pleasant, and the trekking trails are relatively dry and accessible. Avoid visiting during the monsoon season (July and August) due to the risk of landslides and slippery trails. Winter should also be avoided as it is filled with snow.

Chopta-Tungnath trek | Image: Unsplash

How to reach

Chopta is well-connected by road from major cities like Delhi, Dehradun, and Rishikesh. The nearest railway station is at Haridwar, and the nearest airport is the Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun. From these points, you can hire a taxi or take a local bus to reach Chopta. The trek to Tungnath temple starts from Chopta, which serves as the base camp for the trek.

What to do

Chopta sightseeing

Before starting the trek, take some time to explore the scenic beauty of Chopta. Visit the Chandrashila summit for panoramic views of the Himalayas, including Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Chaukhamba peaks. You can also enjoy birdwatching, photography, and nature walks amidst the lush greenery of the region.

Trek to Tungnath Temple

The trek from Chopta to Tungnath temple is approximately 3.5 kilometers and takes around 3-4 hours to complete. The trail passes through dense forests of rhododendron and oak trees, offering glimpses of the stunning Himalayan landscapes along the way. Tungnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located at an altitude of 3,680 meters and is one of the Panch Kedar temples.

Tungnath Temple | Image: Unsplash

Visit Chandrashila Peak

After reaching Tungnath temple, you can continue your trek to Chandrashila peak, which is located at an altitude of 4,000 meters. The trail to Chandrashila is steep but rewarding, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding Himalayan ranges, including the snow-capped peaks of Kedar, Chaukhamba, and Bandarpunch.

Permits required

There is just one permit required for this trek. If you are undertaking this trek, you will need to obtain a permit from the Forest Department for entry into the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary. The permit can be obtained in Ukhimath.

Things to remember

Since the trek involves gaining altitude, it's essential to acclimate properly to avoid altitude sickness. Take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and listen to your body's signals.

The weather in the Himalayas can be unpredictable. Carry appropriate clothing layers, including warm jackets, rain gear, and sturdy trekking shoes.

Carry a basic first aid kit, sunscreen, insect repellent, and sufficient water and snacks. Inform someone about your trekking itinerary and expected return time.

Practice responsible trekking by following designated trails, avoiding littering, and respecting the local culture and environment.