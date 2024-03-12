Advertisement

New coworking spaces are all-set to open at Morjim and Benaulim beaches in Goa, making the party capital of India a perfect workation spot. The Goa government is ready to promote the culture of Workation in Goa by setting up co-working spaces on the beaches. State Tourism and Information and Technology (IT) Minister Rohan Khaunte said, in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, that in the initial phase, Morjim and Miramar beaches in North Goa and Benaulim beach in South Goa have been selected for setting up such co-working spaces. The Minister added that anyone can work, enjoy surfing on the beach, take a shower, and resume work through these co-working spaces on the beaches.

Goa beach workation | Image: Unsplash

With these co-working, a workation trip to Goa sounds like something we all need to put on our travel bucket list this summer. Here’s how to make your workation to Goa equal parts fun and equal parts productive.

Create a work schedule

Establish a structured work schedule to ensure productivity during your workation. Set aside specific hours each day dedicated to work tasks, allowing time for breaks and leisure activities. Stick to your schedule to maintain a healthy work-life balance and avoid burnout.

Find inspiring workspaces

Explore coworking spaces or cafes with Wi-Fi where you can work amidst a vibrant atmosphere and connect with like-minded professionals. Many cafes in Goa offer scenic views and relaxed ambience, providing the perfect backdrop for creative inspiration and productivity. With the new co-working spaces right in the hotspot of fun activities - on the beaches, working in Goa will be a breeze, literally and figuratively.

Flexible working style

Goa beach workation | Image: Unsplash

Embrace the flexibility of remote work by exploring alternative work styles that suit your preferences and schedule. Consider working early in the morning or late in the evening to make the most of daylight hours for leisure activities. Take advantage of downtime between meetings or tasks to explore Goa's attractions or relax on the beach.

Stay active

Maintain a healthy lifestyle by prioritising physical activity and nutritious meals during your workation. Take breaks to stretch, go for a swim, or take a walk along the beach to recharge and rejuvenate. Explore local markets and restaurants to sample fresh seafood, tropical fruits, and authentic Goan cuisine.

Plan leisure activities

The work in your workation is important, but so is the vacation. Make time for leisure activities and explore Goa's diverse attractions during your workation. Take a sunset cruise along the Mandovi River, visit historic landmarks like Fort Aguada, or indulge in water sports at popular beaches like Baga or Calangute. Balance work commitments with leisure pursuits to make the most of your time in Goa.