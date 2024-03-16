×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

Coonoor To Pelling: Explore These Lesser-Known Indian Hill Stations For Your Summer Trip With Family

This summer, beat the heat by visiting these underrated and lesser known hill stations for a peaceful vacation.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Underrated Hill Stations
Underrated Hill Stations | Image:Unsplash
India is blessed with an abundance of picturesque hill stations, offering respite from the scorching summer heat and breathtaking views of lush green valleys and snow-capped peaks. While popular destinations like Shimla, Manali, and Darjeeling often steal the spotlight, there are several underrated hill stations waiting to be discovered. Here are some hidden gems perfect for your next summer trip with family.

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Nestled in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, Coonoor is a serene hill station renowned for its tea plantations, rolling hills, and pleasant climate. Explore tourist attractions like Sim's Park, Dolphin's Nose viewpoint, and Catherine Falls, or take a ride on the UNESCO World Heritage Nilgiri Mountain Railway for a memorable experience with your family.

File photo of Coonoor | Unsplash

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

Tucked away in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, Lansdowne is a charming hill station steeped in colonial history and natural beauty. Explore the tranquil surroundings, visit historic sites like St. Mary's Church and Tip N Top viewpoint, or indulge in adventure activities like trekking, birdwatching, and boating on the serene Bhulla Lake.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Situated in the Western Ghats of Karnataka, Chikmagalur is a paradise for nature lovers and coffee enthusiasts. Explore lush coffee plantations, trek to picturesque peaks like Mullayanagiri and Baba Budangiri, or unwind amidst the serene landscapes of Hebbe Falls and Kemmangundi hill station.

Pelling, Sikkim

Perched at an altitude of 7,200 feet in the Himalayan foothills of Sikkim, visiting Pelling will make sure you enjoy views of the snow-capped Kanchenjunga range and lush green valleys. Explore ancient monasteries in the small mountain village, trek to scenic spots like Khecheopalri Lake and Rabdentse Ruins, or just relax and soak in the natural beauty of the surroundings with your family.

Pelling in Sikkim | Image: Unsplash

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Situated in the Shevaroy Hills of Tamil Nadu, Yercaud is a tranquil hill station known for its pleasant climate, aromatic coffee plantations, and scenic beauty. Explore attractions like Yercaud Lake, Lady's Seat viewpoint, and Killiyur Falls, or embark on nature walks and bird watching excursions amidst the verdant landscapes.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 14:17 IST

