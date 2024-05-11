Advertisement

As travel habits evolve, a new trend dubbed "destination duping" is reshaping tourist choices, steering adventurers toward less trodden paths in lieu of famous locales. This trend encourages exploring alternative destinations—often cheaper and less crowded yet equally captivating as their popular counterparts.

Destination duping suggests choosing Taipei over Seoul, Perth instead of Sydney, or Pattaya as an alternative to Bangkok. The appeal lies in their ability to offer similar cultural and recreational experiences without the throngs of tourists or the steep prices often associated with major destinations.

Is this travel trend here to remain?

Travel agencies like SOTC Travel and Thomas Cook have noticed a surge in Indians opting for domestic substitutes for international tourist hotspots. These include Gulmarg and Khajjiar as alternatives to the Swiss Alps, Andaman’s beaches instead of Phuket, the Gandikota Hills in Andhra Pradesh as India’s answer to the Grand Canyon, and the Munnar tea estates reminiscent of Malaysia's Cameron Highlands.

This shift not only makes travel more affordable but also promotes sustainability by distributing the tourist load more evenly and preventing the phenomenon of overtourism. However, this approach raises important questions about the readiness of these alternative destinations to handle increased attention and whether such comparisons might overshadow their unique characteristics.

Destination duping does require careful consideration—choosing a location based on personal travel goals rather than following social media trends can ensure that these lesser-known spots do not follow the same fate as their over-visited twins.

Image credit: Unsplash

Destination Dupes to consider

If you're planning your next vacation and looking for destination dupes, here are a few to consider:

Sindhudurg for Goa: Swap the bustling beaches of Goa for the tranquil coastlines of Sindhudurg, where you can enjoy untouched sands and scenic forts without the crowds. The region is rich in local culture, offering everything from traditional puppetry to unique art forms, alongside delicious coconut-based cuisine and water sports.

Utah for Arizona: Utah's breathtaking national parks and rugged landscapes make it an ideal alternative to Arizona. With activities ranging from hiking and canyoneering in Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon to kayaking on the Colorado River, Utah promises adventure against a backdrop of stunning red rock vistas.

Image credit: Unsplash

Kashmir for Switzerland: Gulmarg, located in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, is often referred to as “India’s Switzerland” due to its picturesque landscapes, snow-capped peaks, and abundant natural beauty, reminiscent of the Swiss Alps. Travelers can indulge in extra-curricular activities golfing, skiing, and trekking.