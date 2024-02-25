Discover The Best Of New Zealand's Coastal Gems With These Beaches | Image: Unsplash

Nestled in breathtaking natural beauty, New Zealand is home to diverse landscapes. From stunning coastlines to sandy beaches, there is so much to witness. One of the biggest attractions of New Zealand is its stunning beaches.

Embark on a journey to discover the five best beaches in New Zealand, ranging from golden sands to black sands. Whether you seek relaxation or an adventure, you won;t be disappointed.

File photo of New Zealand beach | Image: Unsplash

Piha Beach

Nestled on the rugged west coast of the North Island, Piha Beach is a surfer's paradise renowned for its powerful waves and dramatic scenery. The iconic Lion Rock, a towering volcanic monolith, dominates the landscape, providing a stunning backdrop for beachgoers.

Hot Water Beach

Naturally warmed mineral water rises from deep within the earth, bubbling up through the golden sands of Hot Water Beach. To locate the thermal springs, head towards the rocks at the beach's southern end, where you can create your own spa pool by digging into the sand. One can plan their visit either two hours before or after low tide, when the hot water area is exposed beneath the sand.

File photo of New Zealand beach | Image: Unsplash

Abel Tasman National Park

Renowned for its golden beaches, turquoise waters, and lush coastal forests, Abel Tasman National Park offers some of the most stunning coastal scenery in New Zealand. With its mild climate and calm waters, the park is perfect for kayaking, snorkelling, and exploring secluded coves and pristine beaches.

Anchorage Beach and Bark Bay are popular destinations within the park, offering idyllic spots for picnics, swimming, and sunbathing. For the ultimate experience, embark on the Abel Tasman Coast Track, a multi-day hiking trail that winds along the coastline, offering panoramic views of the Tasman Sea and surrounding islands.

Ninety Mile Beach

Stretching along the western coast of Northland, Ninety Mile Beach is one of New Zealand's most iconic and expansive beaches. Despite its name, the beach spans approximately 55 miles (88 kilometers) of pristine coastline, offering endless stretches of golden sand and rolling surf. Visitors can take a thrilling sandboarding adventure down towering dunes, explore ancient Maori pa sites, and witness breathtaking sunsets over the Tasman Sea.

With inputs from IANS

