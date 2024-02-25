English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Discover The Best Of New Zealand's Coastal Gems With These Must-Visit Beaches

One of the biggest attractions of New Zealand is its stunning coastline. If you are planning a trip, here is a list of the must-visit beaches.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Discover The Best Of New Zealand's Coastal Gems With These Beaches
Discover The Best Of New Zealand's Coastal Gems With These Beaches | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nestled in breathtaking natural beauty, New Zealand is home to diverse landscapes. From stunning coastlines to sandy beaches, there is so much to witness. One of the biggest attractions of New Zealand is its stunning beaches. 

Embark on a journey to discover the five best beaches in New Zealand, ranging from golden sands to black sands. Whether you seek relaxation or an adventure, you won;t be disappointed. 

Advertisement
File photo of New Zealand beach | Image: Unsplash

Piha Beach

Nestled on the rugged west coast of the North Island, Piha Beach is a surfer's paradise renowned for its powerful waves and dramatic scenery. The iconic Lion Rock, a towering volcanic monolith, dominates the landscape, providing a stunning backdrop for beachgoers.

Advertisement

Hot Water Beach

Naturally warmed mineral water rises from deep within the earth, bubbling up through the golden sands of Hot Water Beach. To locate the thermal springs, head towards the rocks at the beach's southern end, where you can create your own spa pool by digging into the sand. One can plan their visit either two hours before or after low tide, when the hot water area is exposed beneath the sand.

Advertisement
File photo of New Zealand beach | Image: Unsplash 

Abel Tasman National Park

Renowned for its golden beaches, turquoise waters, and lush coastal forests, Abel Tasman National Park offers some of the most stunning coastal scenery in New Zealand. With its mild climate and calm waters, the park is perfect for kayaking, snorkelling, and exploring secluded coves and pristine beaches.

Advertisement

Anchorage Beach and Bark Bay are popular destinations within the park, offering idyllic spots for picnics, swimming, and sunbathing. For the ultimate experience, embark on the Abel Tasman Coast Track, a multi-day hiking trail that winds along the coastline, offering panoramic views of the Tasman Sea and surrounding islands.

Ninety Mile Beach

Stretching along the western coast of Northland, Ninety Mile Beach is one of New Zealand's most iconic and expansive beaches. Despite its name, the beach spans approximately 55 miles (88 kilometers) of pristine coastline, offering endless stretches of golden sand and rolling surf. Visitors can take a thrilling sandboarding adventure down towering dunes, explore ancient Maori pa sites, and witness breathtaking sunsets over the Tasman Sea.

With inputs from IANS

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

14 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

14 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

14 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

14 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

14 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

21 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rajasthan Teacher Suspended for Disrespecting Goddess Saraswati

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Major Explosion Rocks UP's Kaushambi, Many Feared Trapped

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. India’s First Underground Railway Station To Be Completed Soon

    Videos21 minutes ago

  4. Dhruv Jurel’s 90 leads India’s fightback against England

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Performs Darshan And Pooja at Shri Byet Dwarkadhish Temple

    Videos26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo