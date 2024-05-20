Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh, centrally located in India, is renowned not only for its historical monuments and rich culture but also for its breathtaking natural beauty. Among its many attractions, the state boasts several stunning waterfalls that captivate visitors with their unique allure.

Bee falls

Nestled in the lush forests of Pachmarhi, Bee Falls is a stunning sight, its cascading waters resembling a beehive. Visitors often trek through verdant pathways to reach the falls, where a serene pool at the base invites a refreshing dip.

Getting there: From the hill station of Pachmarhi in Hoshangabad district, a short 3-kilometre trek through the forests leads to Bee Falls. Local guides and transport services are available for easier access.

Advertisement

Image credit: Pinterest

Dhuandhar falls

Near Jabalpur, Dhuandhar Falls on the Narmada River is famed for its dramatic mist, creating a 'smoke cascade' effect. The water plunges from 98 feet, offering a spectacular display. A cable car ride provides panoramic views, while boat rides offer close-up experiences.

Advertisement

Getting there: A short drive from Jabalpur leads to the falls. Visitors can use taxis or local transport, with options for cable car or boat rides to enjoy the scenery.

Raneh falls

Located in Chhatarpur district, Raneh Falls is notable for its unique volcanic rock formations. The waterfall cascades over colorful rocks, ranging from pink to green, creating a picturesque landscape. The nearby Raneh Canyon, with its deep gorges and fascinating geological features, adds to the allure.

Getting there: Travelers can reach Raneh Falls via a short drive from the Chhatarpur district, with well-maintained roads providing easy access.

Advertisement

Image credit: Pinterest

Image credit: Pinterest

Patalpani falls

Set in the dense forests of Indore, Patalpani Falls is a 300-foot spectacle of nature. Adventure enthusiasts will enjoy the trek through winding trails offering panoramic views before reaching the falls.

Advertisement

Getting there: From Indore, a 30-kilometre drive south towards Mhow leads to the village of Patalpani, followed by a short trek to the falls.

Explore these natural wonders and immerse yourself in the serene beauty of Madhya Pradesh’s waterfalls.