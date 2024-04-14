Advertisement

One thing about India is that once you taste out food, no other dish will ever match up to it. Our country is renowned for its diverse and delicious street food culture, where every corner offers a different yet delicious combination of flavours, aromas, and textures. Here are five of the best street food markets in India that are a must-visit for every foodie as well as a travel enthusiast.

Sarafa Bazaar, Indore

Located in the heart of Indore, Sarafa Bazaar transforms into a beautiful street food paradise once the sun sets. From crispy kachoris and spicy chaats to indulgent jalebis and rabdi, the market offers a wide variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights. Don't miss the iconic garadu and sabudana khichdi, along with refreshing kulfi falooda to cool off after a heavy meal.

Sarafa Bazaar | Image: Unsplash

Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad

Manek Chowk in Ahmedabad is a food lover's paradise that comes alive after dark with a dazzling array of street food stalls. From mouthwatering pav bhaji and dosa to sizzling grilled sandwiches and delectable Gujarati snacks like dhokla and fafda, there's something to suit every palate. Be sure to try the famous Gujarati thali for a wholesome meal experience.

Jama Masjid Gali, Delhi

Nestled in the narrow lanes surrounding Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid, this always busy market is a haven for foodies craving authentic Mughlai cuisine. Feast on meaty kebabs, delicious biryanis, and rich curries, all prepared using age-old recipes passed down through generations. Don't forget to end your culinary journey with a serving of creamy phirni or refreshing mohobbat ka sharbat.

Kebabs near Jama Masjid | Image: Unsplash

Police Bazaar, Shillong

In the hill town of Shillong, Police Bazaar is the go-to destination for sampling the best of Northeastern cuisine. From hearty steamed momo and steaming bowls of thukpa to spicy bhut jolokia dishes and bamboo shoot delicacies, the market offers a wholesome glimpse into the region's diverse culinary traditions. Wash it all down with a refreshing glass of pineapple juice or local tea.

Thindi Beedi, Bengaluru

Located in the bustling food hub of Bengaluru's VV Puram area, Thindi Beedi (translated as food street) is a paradise for South Indian food lovers. From piping hot dosas and crispy vadas to tangy chaats and sweet desserts like holige and Mysore pak, the market offers a feast for the senses. Be sure to try the iconic benne dosa (butter dosa) for a taste of Bengaluru's culinary heritage.