This year, the festival of colours, Holi, is bringing with itself the gift of a long weekend. This is the perfect opportunity for people who do not want to play Holi or have to skip it due to some reason this year to go on a trip. Here are some memorable trips you can take during the long weekend.

Delhi to Dharamsala

Escape the hustle and bustle of Delhi and enjoy some quiet time in the mountains. Go to Dharamsala for the weekend and soak in the serenity of the hills. Eat comforting food and enjoy the chills of the outgoing cool weather. Afterall, enjoying a steaming plate of maggie gives a different kind of joy on the mountains.

File photo of Dharamsala | Unsplash

Mumbai to Goa

Head west from Mumbai to the sun-soaked beaches and laid-back vibes of Goa for a blissful Holi weekend getaway. Relax on pristine beaches, enjoy water sports activities, and savour fresh seafood at beachside shacks. Enjoy your time at the beach or rent a vehicle to explore the city.

Bengaluru to Coorg

Escape to the lush greenery and serene landscapes of Coorg, also known as the Scotland of India, from Bengaluru. Explore coffee plantations, trek through scenic trails, and visit picturesque waterfalls such as Abbey Falls and Iruppu Falls. Immerse yourself in the tranquillity of nature, enjoy birdwatching, and unwind at luxurious resorts nestled amidst the hills. Experience the joyous spirit of Holi with traditional festivities and local delicacies.

File photo of Coorg | Unsplash

Hyderabad to Hampi

Going from Hyderabad to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi will lead you to discover the ancient ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire. Marvel at the architectural wonders of Hampi's temples, monuments, and boulder-strewn landscapes. Explore the Hampi Bazaar, climb Matanga Hill and witness the mesmerising sunset at the Tungabhadra River.

Kolkata to Sundarbans

Embark on a unique and adventurous trip from Kolkata to the Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cruise along the meandering waterways, spot elusive wildlife such as Royal Bengal tigers, crocodiles, and exotic bird species, and explore remote villages inhabited by the indigenous Sundarbans communities. Experience the magic of Holi amidst the tranquil beauty of nature and the enchanting wilderness of the Sundarbans.