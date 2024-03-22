×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Do You Know About The Galgibaga Beach, Nesting Ground Of The Majestic Olive Ridley Turtles?

The nesting season of the Olive Ridley turtles typically begins in late October or early November and continues until March-April.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Representative image of olive ridley turtles in Goa
Representative image of olive ridley turtles in Goa | Image:Unsplash
Galgibaga Beach, a quieter, more hidden beach in South Goa, is not only known for its pristine shores and tranquil ambiance but also for being a crucial nesting site for the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. Every year, from November to March, these magnificent sea turtles return to the shores of Galgibaga Beach to lay their eggs, creating a spectacle that draws visitors from far and wide.

Nesting season of Olive Ridley Turtles

The nesting season of the Olive Ridley turtles typically begins in late October or early November and continues until March-April. During this time, female turtles emerge from the Arabian Sea under the cover of darkness and make their way ashore to dig nests in the sandy beaches. With great precision, they deposit their eggs into the sandy pits before covering them with sand and returning to the sea.

 

Representative image of Olive Ridley Turtle | Image: Unsplash

 

Conservation efforts

Galgibaga Beach is recognised as one of the few nesting sites for Olive Ridley turtles in Goa and is under the protection of conservation authorities. Efforts are made to safeguard the nesting sites and ensure that the turtles are not disturbed during the nesting process. Conservationists and volunteers monitor the beach, patrol the area, and educate visitors about the importance of protecting these endangered sea turtles.

Eco-tourism opportunities

Visitors to Galgibaga Beach have the unique opportunity to witness this natural phenomenon firsthand through responsible ecotourism initiatives and this is the last chance to witness it, till October. Guided turtle walks are organised by local conservation groups, allowing visitors to observe the nesting turtles under the guidance of experienced guides. These walks are conducted during the night to minimise disturbance to the turtles and maximise the chances of witnessing this awe-inspiring sight.

 

Representative image of Olive Ridley Turtle | Image: Unsplash

 

Importance of conservation

The conservation of Olive Ridley turtles is of utmost importance due to their vulnerable status and the threats they face from habitat loss, pollution, and bycatch in fishing nets. By protecting nesting sites such as Galgibaga Beach and raising awareness about the importance of conservation, we can contribute to the survival of these magnificent creatures for future generations to admire and cherish.

Responsible tourism practices

While visiting Galgibaga Beach to witness the Olive Ridley turtles, it is crucial to practise responsible tourism and respect the natural environment. Visitors should adhere to guidelines provided by conservation authorities, refrain from disturbing nesting turtles or their nests, and avoid using flashlights or camera flashes that may disorient the turtles. By treading lightly and leaving no trace, we can ensure that this precious habitat remains intact for both turtles and future generations to enjoy.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 13:46 IST

