Advertisement

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) exempted entry fees at the Taj Mahal in Agra Mandal and other protected monuments on the occasion of World Heritage Day on Thursday, April 19. The entry fees have been waived for tourists visiting the Taj Mahal and all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments. However, the fees for the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal were not exempted.

The Archaeological Survey of India issues statement

An order permitting free entrance to monuments protected by the ASI was issued by Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India, Agra Circle on Wednesday. Three UNESCO-designated world heritage monuments are located 40 km outside of Agra: the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri, which will be free to visit on Thursday.

“All monuments where entry is ticketed, will have free entry on World Heritage Day on Thursday. Because of hot weather, no major event is being organised this time and a short-duration programme will be organised at Sikandra Tomb on the Agra-Delhi highway on Thursday,” said Agra ASI chief, RK Patel.

The decision has been hailed by Prahalad Agarwal, President of the Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber, who said that it will aid in promoting tourism and Agra's unique history.

Advertisement

More about the Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of India's most recognisable landmarks, witnessed a surge of visitors eager to witness its captivating beauty. The free entry has made this architectural marvel more accessible to a wider audience, fostering a deeper appreciation for its historical significance.