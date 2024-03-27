Essentials To Keep While Travelling In India This Summer

Advertisement

Embarking on a summer journey in India, a land of diverse climates and stunning landscapes, demands careful preparation to ensure a comfortable and healthy travel experience. While the season presents an opportunity to explore the country's quieter and more sutble locales, the intense heat and humidity necessitate a well-thought-out travel kit. Here's a guide to the must-have items for your summer adventures in India.

Stay hydrated and healthy

Carrying water bottles is crucial as the taste and quality of water can vary significantly across different regions of India. To avoid health risks, it is advisable to have mineral water bottles on hand at all times, especially in remote destinations. Additionally, to combat dehydration, which is a common concern during the Indian summer, keeping glucose drinks within reach is essential. These beverages will help replenish your body's fluids and maintain energy levels throughout your journey.

Image credit: Unsplash

Nutrition on the go

Managing your energy is key to enjoying your travels under the scorching sun. Instead of relying solely on heavy meals, which can lead to digestive discomfort, packing energy bars is a smart choice. These convenient snacks will help stabilise your sugar levels, ensuring a more enjoyable and active trip.

Image credit: Unsplash

Skincare basics

The Indian summer can be harsh on your skin, leading to sweat, oiliness, and potential discomfort. Wet tissues, enriched with refreshing agents, offer a quick and convenient way to cleanse your face and maintain a fresh appearance. Additionally, to protect your skin from sunburn, sunscreen lotion is indispensable. Applying it generously on exposed areas or wearing long-sleeved cotton clothing can provide necessary protection against the sun's rays.

Comfortable fabrics

Choosing the right clothing is pivotal for summer travel in India. Opt for garments made from cotton or linen, as these materials allow your skin to breathe and offer relief from the heat. Synthetic fabrics like nylon or polyester can exacerbate discomfort, making natural fibres the preferred choice for your summer wardrobe.

As you prepare for your summer voyage across India, remember that a little preparation goes a long way in ensuring a memorable and comfortable journey. With these essentials in your travel kit, you're ready to embrace the beauty and diversity of India, even under the summer sun.