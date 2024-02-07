Advertisement

Glowing brightly along the banks of the sacred Sarayu River, Ayodhya is a city steeped in mythology, spirituality, and historical significance. As India awaits the 22nd of January when the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will be inaugurated, a lot of people are already planning trips to the holy city. A visit to Ayodhya allows you to immerse yourself in the tales of Lord Rama, experience the city's cultural vibrancy, and explore its architectural marvels. Here's a curated three-day itinerary to make the most of your time in this sacred city.

Day 1

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple - Begin your journey at the epicenter of Ayodhya's spiritual legacy – the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, this site holds immense significance. Witness the grandeur of the temple and the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Rama is said to have been born.

Hanuman Garhi - Head to Hanuman Garhi, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, located atop a hill. The climb offers panoramic views of Ayodhya, and the temple itself is a hub of devotion. Take in the serenity and connect with the spiritual energy that permeates the surroundings. It is said that your Ayodhya visit is only fruitful if you pray to Lord Hanuman at this temple.

Hanuman Garhi | Image: District Ayodhya

Kanak Bhawan - Next, visit Kanak Bhawan, a temple dedicated to Lord Rama and his consort Sita. The temple is known for its unique deity of Lord Rama holding a golden umbrella. The legend associated with this temple, which says that this palace was a gift to the newlyweds ram-Sita from Queen Kaikeyi, adds a fascinating layer to Ayodhya's rich collection of stories.

Sarayu Aarti - Wrap up your day with the soul-soothing experience of Sarayu Aarti. Witness the ghats illuminated with lamps as the river reflects the radiant lights. The Aarti is a mesmerising spectacle, evoking a sense of divine tranquility.

Day 2

Ayodhya Archaeological Museum - Begin your day by delving into Ayodhya's historical legacy at the Ayodhya Archaeological Museum. The museum houses artifacts that span various periods, providing insights into the city's evolution.

Treta Ke Thakur - Visit Treta Ke Thakur, a temple dedicated to Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Ram performed Ashwamedh Yagya at this spot, creating a unique connection to the ancient tales.

Ramkot Fort - Explore Ramkot Fort, situated on the banks of the Sarayu River. While the fort itself has historical significance, the view of the river and the city from here is breathtaking. Spend some time contemplating the confluence of history and spirituality.

Guptar Ghat - Spend your evening at Guptar Ghat, a tranquil spot on the banks of the Sarayu River. According to the tales of the city, this is the bank where Lord Rama had taken his ‘jal samadhi’ to leave the earth and go back to his original abode 'Vaikunta Dham'.The serene atmosphere makes it an ideal place for contemplation and spending time with your family and loved ones.

Ram ki Paidi - End your day with a serene walk beside Ram ki Padi and feel the cool, spiritual air of this beautiful town. You will feel rejuvenated for the coming day.

Ram ki Paidi | Image: District Ayodhya

Day 3

Ayodhya Art and Culture Museum - Put your tourist hat on and begin your day by exploring the Ayodhya Art and Culture Museum. Learn about the city's cultural heritage through artifacts, paintings, and exhibits.

Dashrath Mahal - Next, visit Chakravarti Mahraj Dashrath Mahal, a unique structure dedicated to King Dashrath, Lord Rama's father. The architectural details and the surrounding gardens make it a place of cultural significance.

Shop for handicrafts - Ayodhya is known for its exquisite handicrafts. Spend your afternoon exploring local markets and shops for artifacts, traditional clothing, and souvenirs that capture the essence of Ayodhya's craftsmanship. Support local businesses and buy from local artisans.

How to reach Ayodhya

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport | Image: Republic

Ayodhya is well-connected by road, rail, and now air. The nearest airport used to be in Lucknow, approximately 140 kilometers away. With PM Modi inaugurating an international airport in Ayodhya, you can fly to this sacred town as well. The newly inaugurated railway station is also fully equipped to handle the huge influx of tourists the city is awaiting.

A three-day visit to Ayodhya promises a spiritual, historical, and cultural journey. From the revered temples to the historical monuments and the vibrant cultural experiences, Ayodhya invites you to explore its multifaceted identity and leave with a deepened connection to its timeless tales.