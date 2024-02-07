Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 07:54 IST

Explore Ayodhya: A three-day itinerary for your next visit to this spiritual city

From the revered temples to the historical monuments and vibrant cultural experiences, the sacred city of Ayodhya invites you to explore it in its full glory.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ayodhya
Ayodhya 3-day visit itinerary | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Glowing brightly along the banks of the sacred Sarayu River, Ayodhya is a city steeped in mythology, spirituality, and historical significance. As India awaits the 22nd of January when the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya will be inaugurated, a lot of people are already planning trips to the holy city. A visit to Ayodhya allows you to immerse yourself in the tales of Lord Rama, experience the city's cultural vibrancy, and explore its architectural marvels. Here's a curated three-day itinerary to make the most of your time in this sacred city.

Day 1

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple - Begin your journey at the epicenter of Ayodhya's spiritual legacy – the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, this site holds immense significance. Witness the grandeur of the temple and the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Rama is said to have been born.

Hanuman Garhi - Head to Hanuman Garhi, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, located atop a hill. The climb offers panoramic views of Ayodhya, and the temple itself is a hub of devotion. Take in the serenity and connect with the spiritual energy that permeates the surroundings. It is said that your Ayodhya visit is only fruitful if you pray to Lord Hanuman at this temple.

Advertisement
Hanuman Garhi | Image: District Ayodhya

Kanak Bhawan - Next, visit Kanak Bhawan, a temple dedicated to Lord Rama and his consort Sita. The temple is known for its unique deity of Lord Rama holding a golden umbrella. The legend associated with this temple, which says that this palace was a gift to the newlyweds ram-Sita from Queen Kaikeyi,  adds a fascinating layer to Ayodhya's rich collection of stories.

Sarayu Aarti - Wrap up your day with the soul-soothing experience of Sarayu Aarti. Witness the ghats illuminated with lamps as the river reflects the radiant lights. The Aarti is a mesmerising spectacle, evoking a sense of divine tranquility.

Advertisement

Day 2

Ayodhya Archaeological Museum - Begin your day by delving into Ayodhya's historical legacy at the Ayodhya Archaeological Museum. The museum houses artifacts that span various periods, providing insights into the city's evolution.

Advertisement

Treta Ke Thakur - Visit Treta Ke Thakur, a temple dedicated to Lord Rama. It is believed that Lord Ram performed Ashwamedh Yagya at this spot, creating a unique connection to the ancient tales.

Ramkot Fort - Explore Ramkot Fort, situated on the banks of the Sarayu River. While the fort itself has historical significance, the view of the river and the city from here is breathtaking. Spend some time contemplating the confluence of history and spirituality.

Advertisement

Guptar Ghat - Spend your evening at Guptar Ghat, a tranquil spot on the banks of the Sarayu River. According to the tales of the city, this is the bank where Lord Rama had taken his ‘jal samadhi’ to leave the earth and go back to his original abode 'Vaikunta Dham'.The serene atmosphere makes it an ideal place for contemplation and spending time with your family and loved ones.

Ram ki Paidi - End your day with a serene walk beside Ram ki Padi and feel the cool, spiritual air of this beautiful town. You will feel rejuvenated for the coming day.

Advertisement
Ram ki Paidi | Image: District Ayodhya

Day 3

Ayodhya Art and Culture Museum - Put your tourist hat on and begin your day by exploring the Ayodhya Art and Culture Museum. Learn about the city's cultural heritage through artifacts, paintings, and exhibits.

Advertisement

Dashrath Mahal - Next, visit Chakravarti Mahraj Dashrath Mahal, a unique structure dedicated to King Dashrath, Lord Rama's father. The architectural details and the surrounding gardens make it a place of cultural significance.

Shop for handicrafts - Ayodhya is known for its exquisite handicrafts. Spend your afternoon exploring local markets and shops for artifacts, traditional clothing, and souvenirs that capture the essence of Ayodhya's craftsmanship. Support local businesses and buy from local artisans.

Advertisement

How to reach Ayodhya

Maharishi Valmiki International Airport | Image: Republic

Ayodhya is well-connected by road, rail, and now air. The nearest airport used to be in Lucknow, approximately 140 kilometers away. With PM Modi inaugurating an international airport in Ayodhya, you can fly to this sacred town as well. The newly inaugurated railway station is also fully equipped to handle the huge influx of tourists the city is awaiting.

Advertisement

A three-day visit to Ayodhya promises a spiritual, historical, and cultural journey. From the revered temples to the historical monuments and the vibrant cultural experiences, Ayodhya invites you to explore its multifaceted identity and leave with a deepened connection to its timeless tales.

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Eagle Trailer Out, Ravi Teja Goes All Guns Blazing In Action-packed Film

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos12 minutes ago

  5. Gen Z financial trends

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement