For adventurous souls near Delhi looking for unique destinations, the call of the less-traveled road can be irresistible. Beyond the popular retreats of Manali, Shimla, and Rishikesh, there are hidden spots perfect for those who cherish off-roading and the thrill of discovery. These locations offer serene environments, minimal tourist footprints, and plenty to explore, making them ideal for a quick escape from the bustling city life.

Chakrata, Uttarakhand: A trekker's haven

Chakrata in Uttarakhand offers a tranquil alternative to the state's more frequented tourist spots. Nestled amid majestic mountains, the town presents spellbinding trekking opportunities and stunning landscapes.

Travel tips

Roads: Well-connected by road.

Rail: Nearest station is Dehradun.

Air: Closest airport is Jolly Grant Airport.

Activities:

Trek to Tiger Falls and Kimona Falls.

Try water rappelling and skiing.

Sample local cuisine.

Image credit: Unsplash

Dausa, Rajasthan: Royal escape without the crowds

Dausa, a quieter Rajasthani town, serves as a refreshing break from the state's bustling cities, offering regal experiences without the crowds.

Distance: 258 kms

Travel Tips:

Roads: Easily accessible by car.

Rail: Nearest station is Dausa.

Air: Jaipur International Airport.

Activities

Explore Mehandipur Balaji Temple, Gopinath Temple, and the haunting Bhangarh Fort.

Image credit: Unsplash

Fagu, Himachal Pradesh: A fairytale setting

In the heavenly bounds of Himachal Pradesh's Kufri, Fagu is a picturesque hamlet surrounded by lush greenery and panoramic mountain views.

Distance: 380 kmss

Travel Tips

Roads: Good road conditions for driving

Rail: Shimla is the nearest railway station.

Air: Shimla Airport.

Activities

Enjoy skiing, camping, and trekking in the enchanting surroundings.

Alwar, Rajasthan: Cultural indulgence

Alwar offers a blend of natural beauty and historical allure, making it a perfect weekend getaway. Famous for its rich architecture and royal heritage, Alwar is just a short drive from Delhi.

Distance: 165 km

Travel Tips

Roads: Well-maintained roads suitable for driving.

Rail: Alwar has its own railway station.

Air: Nearest airport is Jaipur International Airport.

Activities

Venture on a wildlife safari in Sariska Tiger Reserve.

Visit historical sites like Bhangarh Fort, Alwar Museum, and The Siliserh Lake Palace.

These offbeat destinations near Delhi are perfect for those eager to explore the road less traveled, offering adventure, beauty, and tranquility.

