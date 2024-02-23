Advertisement

Spring season in India spans from March to June. The arrival of spring means clear skies, fields blanketed with flowers, and the most perfect weather. Those who are looking to truly soak in the spirit of Spring by traveling and enjoying the season, here are a few places in India that are a must-visit.

Wayanad

Wayanad is one of the less populated districts in Kerala. A perfect paradise for all the nature lovers, especially during the spring season. Wayanad is surrounded by serene waterfalls, lush greenery, and high peaks which are perfect for trekking.

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is a plateau that is surrounded by valleys on all sides. During your visit, you can make day trips to Raigad, Pratapgad, Wai, Lingmala waterfalls and the Venna lake. It is located at a distance of 160 and 260 kms from Bombay and Pune respectively and is one of the ideal places to visit in the Spring season in India.

File photo of Mahabaleshwar | Image: Unsplash

Dandeli

Also known as the adventure capital of South India, Dandeli is located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. It is a home to lush forests and wildlife. Located 463 kms away from Bengaluru, this place includes many adventure sports including white-water rafting, jungle safaris.

Coorg

It is a home to lush green misty mountains and its emerald-green coffee plantations. This makes for a perfect escape for nature enthusiasts. If planning a trip to Coorg, you can expect a ride all across the picturesque landscapes.

File photo of Coorg | Image: Unsplash

GoKarna

This place is a paradise for all the beach lovers. This coastal town also holds a spiritual significance. Travelers can take a walk at Om beach, explore the beauty of Kudle Beach, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Gokarna Beach.