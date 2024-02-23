English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Explore The Charm Of Spring By Visiting These Places In India

Those who are looking to truly soak in the spirit of Spring by traveling, here are a few places in India that are a must-visit.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Explore The Charm Of Spring By Visiting These Places In India
Explore The Charm Of Spring By Visiting These Places In India | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Spring season in India spans from March to June. The arrival of spring means clear skies, fields blanketed with flowers, and the most perfect weather. Those who are looking to truly soak in the spirit of Spring by traveling and enjoying the season, here are a few places in India that are a must-visit. 

Wayanad

Wayanad is one of the less populated districts in Kerala. A perfect paradise for all the nature lovers, especially during the spring season. Wayanad is surrounded by serene waterfalls, lush greenery, and high peaks which are perfect for trekking. 

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is a plateau that is surrounded by valleys on all sides. During your visit, you can make day trips to Raigad, Pratapgad, Wai, Lingmala waterfalls and the Venna lake. It is located at a distance of 160 and 260 kms from Bombay and Pune respectively and is one of the ideal places to visit in the Spring season in India.

File photo of Mahabaleshwar | Image: Unsplash

Dandeli 

Also known as the adventure capital of South India, Dandeli is located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. It is a home to lush forests and wildlife. Located 463 kms away from Bengaluru, this place includes many adventure sports including white-water rafting, jungle safaris. 

Coorg

It is a home to lush green misty mountains and its emerald-green coffee plantations. This makes for a perfect escape for nature enthusiasts. If planning a trip to Coorg, you can expect a ride all across the picturesque landscapes.

File photo of Coorg | Image: Unsplash

GoKarna

This place is a paradise for all the beach lovers. This coastal town also holds a spiritual significance. Travelers can take a walk at Om beach, explore the beauty of Kudle Beach, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Gokarna Beach.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

14 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

17 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

17 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

17 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

17 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

17 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

17 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

17 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

17 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

20 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Players PSG could sign to replace Kylian Mbappe

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Ben Foakes departs! BIG Breakthrough!!

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Triptii Receives A Special Birthday Wish From Rumoured Boyfriend Sam

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Biden Meets Alexei Navalny's Wife & Daughter

    World16 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Unveil Infra Projects in Varanasi Shortly

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo