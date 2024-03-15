×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Explore The Cultural Heritage, Scenic Beauty Of Karnataka With These Must-visit Places

Witness the picturesque landscape, and the culturally rich land of Karnataka with these must visit tourist spots.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Visit Karnataka
Visit Karnataka | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Karnataka has consolidated its spot in India's tourism map with its magnificent natural beauty that engages the visual senses of all travellers. This southwest state allows visitors to satiate their need to indulge in ones' varied interests. You can visir historically significant sites, temples, impressive coffee estates, and glorious waterfalls. 

Coorg

Snuggled in the Western Ghats, Coorg, also known as the 'Scotland of India, is well-acclaimed for its  coffee plantations, attractive surroundings and misty hills. Attractions like Abbey Falls and Raja's Seat offer magnificent views of nature's splendour. 

Image credit: Unsplash

Hampi 

This UNESCO World Heritage Site alongside the Tungabhadra River, was the famed capital city of the Vijayanagara empire. Presently, it's celebrated for its extensive ruins, including ancient temples, palaces, and monuments amidst boulder-strewn hills.The Virupaksha temple, intricately designed Lotus Mahal and Elephant Stables are a reminder of the state's architectural marvels.

Mysore

Mysore, known for its royal heritage and majestic buildings, captivates visitors with its Mysore Palace, an exemplary model of Indo-Saracenic architecture. The city comes alive during the Dasara festival, with the palace lighting up in an eyeball grabbing display. The Chamundeshwari Temple and Brindavan Gardens are other famed attractions offering stunning views, while showcasing floral beauty.

Image credit: Unsplash

Gokarna

This tranquil beach town is well-known to offer ocean lovers the opportunity to unwind at its pristine beaches such as Om Beach and Kudle Beach, while offering serene landscapes of sandy shores and azure waters. Half Moon Beach, accessible by boat or trek, is a secluded spot for those seeking tranquility amidst nature.

Jog Falls

Jog Falls, among India's highest waterfalls, presents a breathtaking sight, especially during the monsoon when it is at its peak beauty. Viewing platforms like Watkins Platform also offer amazing views of this natural wonder.

Chikmagalur

In the heart of the Western Ghats lies Chikmagalur, a picturesque town surrounded by coffee plantations and misty hills. People choose to trail through forests and grasslands uptill the Mullayanagiri Peak, while also halting at the cascading Hebbe Falls, which are the two must-visit natural marvels with pleasing vistas.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Pehle Bharat Ghumo

