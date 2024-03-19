×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Explore These Magnificent Indian Monuments Built By Women

Explore these historically significant Indian monuments which have been built by women.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Indian monuments built by women
Indian monuments built by women | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India's architectural heritage boasts of some magnificent monuments that not only showcase the country's historical depth and artistic achievements but also highlight the significant contributions of women. These iconic structures stand as enduring testaments to the vision and creativity of female figures who, through their efforts, have permanently inscribed their names in history. Here are some remarkable monuments that reflect the influential role of women in shaping India's architectural landscape.

Maharani temple

Inside the serene beauty of the Kashmir valley, the Maharani Temple, erected by Maharani Mohini Bai Sisodia in 1915, exemplifies the architectural finesse of its time. As the consort of Raja Hari Singh, her contributions to the region's spiritual architecture have left an indelible mark, making this temple a serene sanctuary worth visiting.

Image credit: Wikipedia 

Rani ki vav

Rani ki Vav, created in the 11th century by Queen Udayamati, stands as a tribute to her husband and showcases her artistic vision through its inverted temple design and intricate craftsmanship across seven levels. This structure exemplifies profound devotion and innovative architectural thought.

Virupaksha temple

The Virupaksha Temple, an emblem of Queen Lokamahadevi's artistic patronage, stands as a magnificent celebration of victory and skill. Commissioned to commemorate her husband King Vikramaditya II's triumph, this temple was constructed with artisans from Kanchi, symbolizing a blend of cultural and artistic prowess that continues to inspire awe.

Humayun’s tomb

The magnificent Humayun’s Tomb was commissioned by Hamida Banu Begum as a loving homage to her late husband, the Mughal emperor Humayun. Designed by Persian architect Mīrak Mīrzā Ghiyās, the tomb's grandeur and elegance reflect a widow's profound love and respect.

Image credit: Unsplash

Moti Masjid 

Sikander Begum, the influential second Begum of Bhopal, left a lasting legacy with the Moti Masjid, a mosque that stands as a testament to her architectural acumen and refined taste. Commissioned in 1860, it symbolises her enduring impact on the region's architectural heritage.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple

Lastly, the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, the brainchild of the pioneering Rani Rashmoni, symbolises her commitment to spiritual enlightenment and societal reform. This temple not only serves as a beacon of faith but also as a testament to Rashmoni's resolve to challenge societal norms and make a difference.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Badshah with Honey Singh

Badshah's Dig At Honey

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023

Rohit is better than MSD

a few seconds ago
US Biden Austin Hospitalisation

Austin on aid

a few seconds ago
Hong Kong leader John Lee

Hong Kong Law

a minute ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Muttiah Muralitharan with Daniel Vettori

SRH suffers major blow

6 minutes ago
Google account block

Child abuse

9 minutes ago
APPSC Group 1 answer key out

APPSC group 1 answer key

11 minutes ago
Election

Lok Sabha Candidates

11 minutes ago
Amala Paul

Amala In Aadujeevitham

14 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Fusion Pharma

14 minutes ago
Stock market crash

Nifty, Sensex slip

17 minutes ago
Prabhas, Salaar

Prabhas Cameo Role

22 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

32 minutes ago
IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's heartbroken story kickstarts rumour mill

SKY cryptic story

33 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan

Uncle Vs Nephew in Bihar

33 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News13 hours ago

  4. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News14 hours ago

  5. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo