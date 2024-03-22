Advertisement

The east Indian state of West Bengal is widely acclaimed for its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and architectural marvels, allowing people to find an escape as they traverse through the state's scenic landscapes and historic sites in destinations like Darjeeling, and Kalimpong. Here are the six most scenic places to visit in West Bengal, with each promising a mix of immersive, and relaxing moments like tea tasting session in darjeeling's teas estates to loosing yourself to the rythm of nature in Kalimpong.

Darjeeling

Nestled amidst the towering Himalayas, Darjeeling is renowned for its lush tea gardens, mesmerising sunrise views from Tiger Hill, and the iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The misty weather and colonial architecture add to the charm of this picturesque hill stations.

Sundarbans

Home to the world's largest mangrove forest and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Sundarbans National Park is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts. This unique ecosystem is famous for its Royal Bengal tigers, diverse bird species, and intricate network of waterways.

Image credit: Pexels

Image credit: Pexels

Kalimpong

With panoramic views of the Himalayas, Kalimpong offers tranquility from the hustle and bustle of everyday life though its verdant hills, vibrant monasteries, colonial-era buildings, and extensive flower nurseries. The Deolo Hill and Durpin Hill are known to provide spectacular vistas of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Shantiniketan

Founded by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Shantiniketan is a cultural and educational hub. Visitors can explore the Visva-Bharati University, attend the Poush Mela (an annual fair), and admire the traditional Bengali architecture and artwork.

Digha

A popular beach destination, Digha offers golden sandy beaches, serene sunsets, and a relaxed atmosphere. The shallow waters make it an ideal spot for swimming and water sports, attracting families and couples alike.

Bishnupur

Known for its terracotta temples, Bishnupur is a historic town that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Bengal. The intricate carvings and unique architectural style of the temples are a testament to the craftsmanship of the Malla rulers.